Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast Is Like Eating Cheesecake for Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well. Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients ¼ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup ½ teaspoon lemon zest plus 1/4 teaspoon, divided 2 slices whole-grain bread, toasted ½ cup fresh berries, such as blueberries, strawberries and/or blackberries Directions Mix ricotta, maple syrup and 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest in a small bowl. Spread onto 1 side of each toast slice. Top each toast with 1/4 cup berries and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon lemon zest. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 162 Calories 5g Fat 22g Carbs 7g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 162 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Vitamin A 158IU 3% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 26mcg 7% Vitamin K 8mcg 7% Sodium 126mg 5% Calcium 101mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 27mg 6% Potassium 136mg 3% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved