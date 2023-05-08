Easy 3-Ingredient Blueberry Compote

Fresh blueberry compote is nice to have on hand to bake with a streusel topping, make a blueberry crumble or stir into overnight oats. The natural flavor of fresh summer blueberries comes through with just a pinch of salt and a little sugar. If blueberries are out of season, you can use frozen blueberries in their place.

Julia Levy
Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on May 8, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

  • teaspoon salt

  • 2 cups blueberries, divided

  • 1 ½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Directions

  1. Stir water, sugar, salt and 1 cup blueberries together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries burst and the liquid is glazy, about 7 minutes.

  2. Add the remaining 1 cup blueberries; cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until they're softened but haven't burst, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes, before serving.

    Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

51 Calories
13g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

