Creamy Mac & Cheese with Corn Is the Ultimate Summer Comfort Food

This creamy mac and cheese pops with the sharp flavor of Cheddar cheese combined with sweet pops of fresh corn kernels. Cooking whole corncobs in the sauce brings the flavor of fresh corn to the forefront, but if you're in a pinch you can add 1½ cups of thawed frozen corn kernels to the mixture before baking instead.

Published on May 8, 2023

Active Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Servings: 6

Nutrition Profile:
Egg-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian

Ingredients

8 ounces whole-wheat elbow macaroni
2 ¼ cups low-fat milk, divided
2 corn, husked
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground pepper
1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
2 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
1 (4 ounce) can diced green chiles
¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon paprika

Directions

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add macaroni and cook according to the package directions. Drain.

Meanwhile, pour 2 cups milk into a large ovenproof skillet. Add corn and heat over medium-high heat until just simmering. Reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer, cover and cook, turning the corn occasionally, for 10 minutes. Remove the corn and cut the kernels from the cobs. (Discard the cobs.) Set aside.

Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup milk, flour, salt and pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Add the flour mixture to the milk; reduce heat to medium-low and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Whisk in Cheddar, cream cheese and green chiles until the cheese is melted. Stir in the macaroni and the reserved corn kernels. Remove from heat.

Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Combine panko, oil and paprika in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the macaroni mixture. Broil until the top is golden brown, 1 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
380 Calories
15g Fat
49g Carbs
16g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 380
Total Carbohydrate 49g 18%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 16g 32%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 33mg 11%
Vitamin A 650IU 13%
Vitamin C 3mg 3%
Vitamin D 49IU 12%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 58mcg 15%
Vitamin K 2mcg 2%
Sodium 465mg 20%
Calcium 276mg 21%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 86mg 20%
Potassium 358mg 8%
Zinc 3mg 27%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%