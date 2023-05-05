Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Eggplant Recipes Bored of Bruschetta? Try This Eggplant Caponata Be the first to rate & review! In this Sicilian-inspired eggplant caponata recipe, the traditional eggplant and tomato combination is spiked with briny olives and capers. Salt-packed capers are tender, with a fuller, more complex flavor compared to capers in liquid brine. Be sure to rinse them well before using. Serve the caponata with crostini as an appetizer or use as a topping for chicken or fish. By Nancy Harmon Jenkins Published on May 5, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds eggplant, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes 1 tablespoon sea salt ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided 3 bay leaves 1 pound onions, chopped 1 pound celery, sliced 1/2-inch thick 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved ¼ cup capers, preferably salt-packed, well rinsed 20 large green olives, pitted and very coarsely chopped 2 fresh hot red chile peppers, halved, seeded and thinly sliced ½ cup red-wine vinegar 1 tablespoon honey 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil Directions Combine eggplant and salt in a large bowl. Transfer to a colander, place a plate on the eggplant and weigh down the plate with cans. Set the colander in the sink to drain for 1 hour. Meanwhile, heat 1/4 cup oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add bay leaves and let sizzle for about 1 minute to flavor the oil. Stir in onions and celery. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 30 minutes (do not let them brown). Add tomatoes and capers; increase heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, just until the tomatoes start to break down, about 5 minutes. Stir in olives; transfer the mixture to a large bowl. When the eggplant is ready, rinse under running water to get rid of as much salt as possible. Dry thoroughly on paper towels. Heat the remaining 1/4 cup oil in the same skillet over medium heat until very hot. Add the eggplant; cook, tossing and stirring, until brown on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes. Add chiles; cook, stirring, until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer the eggplant and chiles to the bowl with the tomato mixture; gently stir to combine. Whisk vinegar and honey in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Simmer until thickened and reduced to about 1/4 cup, about 5 minutes. Stir into the vegetables along with parsley and basil. Serve at room temperature. To make ahead Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 180 Calories 13g Fat 16g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 180 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 9g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 785IU 16% Vitamin C 27mg 30% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 56mcg 14% Vitamin K 37mcg 31% Sodium 368mg 16% Calcium 47mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 32mg 8% Potassium 541mg 12% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients.