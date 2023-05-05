Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Eggplant Recipes This Eggplant Rollatini Packs an Impressive 14 Grams of Protein Be the first to rate & review! This tender eggplant rollatini will melt in your mouth. Double-baking the eggplant helps soften the eggplant slices for rolling. If you have extra eggplant, chop it up and sauté it in oil with a little garlic and combine with wilted dark leafy greens like spinach or kale for an easy side. A hunk of toasted whole-grain bread completes the meal. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients Cooking spray 2 large eggplants (about 1 pound each), trimmed 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese ⅔ cup shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided 1 large egg 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish 1 large clove garlic, grated with a microplane 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest ⅛ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper 2 cups baby spinach, chopped 1 (24-ounce) jar lower-sodium marinara, divided Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and coat the parchment with cooking spray. Slice the eggplants lengthwise into 18 (1/4-inch-thick) planks. Arrange the slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets; drizzle the tops evenly with oil and coat with cooking spray. Bake until just tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven; do not turn oven off. Let the eggplant stand on the baking sheets until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, stir ricotta, 1/3 cup mozzarella, 3 tablespoons Parmesan, egg, basil, garlic, lemon zest, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Fold in spinach. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spread 1 1/4 cups marinara in the bottom of the dish. Spoon 2 tablespoons ricotta mixture on 1 end of 1 eggplant slice; roll up and place the roll, seam-side down, in the marinara in the dish. Repeat the process with the remaining eggplant slices and ricotta mixture. Pour the remaining 1 1/4 cups marinara evenly over the center of the eggplant rolls, leaving the roll ends exposed. Sprinkle the rolls with the remaining 1/3 cup mozzarella and 1 tablespoon Parmesan. Cover the dish with foil. Bake until bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil; bake until the top is slightly browned and the eggplant is very tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Garnish with additional basil, if desired. Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Nutrition Facts (per serving) 315 Calories 21g Fat 21g Carbs 14g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 315 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 10g Protein 14g 28% Total Fat 21g 27% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Vitamin A 1851IU 37% Vitamin C 15mg 17% Vitamin D 14IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 46mcg 12% Vitamin K 103mcg 86% Sodium 521mg 23% Calcium 259mg 20% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 45mg 11% Potassium 437mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.