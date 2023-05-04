Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes Lemony Baked Salmon in Foil Is a Simple Anti-Inflammatory Dinner Idea Be the first to rate & review! Baked salmon in foil is a foolproof way to cook fish. The foil helps shield the salmon from the intense heat of the oven and locks in moisture to gently steam what's inside. Citrus and dill flavor the sauce formed in the packet to spoon over the fish when it's done baking. Salmon is one of the best foods to eat to fight inflammation. The fatty fish is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which may help tissues throughout our body. By Nicole Hopper Published on May 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (2 pound) skinless salmon fillet ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ teaspoon pepper 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons orange juice 1 medium clove garlic, grated with a microplane 2 medium lemons, sliced 1/4-inch thick 1 medium orange, sliced 1/4-inch thick ¼ cup dill sprigs, plus more for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 375℉. Sprinkle both sides of salmon with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Whisk oil, lemon juice, orange juice, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl. Place a large (about 18-by-19-inch) sheet of foil on a large rimmed baking sheet, leaving at least 3 inches overhanging the long sides. Arrange half of the lemon slices, half of the orange slices and half of the dill in the center of the foil. Place the salmon on top; arrange the remaining lemon and orange slices and dill on top of the salmon. Drizzle the salmon evenly with the reserved oil mixture. Gather the foil overhang up and over the salmon; fold and seal the foil into a packet. Bake the packet on the baking sheet until the salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, 25 to 30 minutes. Carefully open the packet, reserving the juices. Divide the salmon among 6 plates; spoon the reserved juices over the salmon. Garnish with additional dill, if desired. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 274 Calories 14g Fat 5g Carbs 30g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 274 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 3g Protein 30g 60% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 83mg 28% Vitamin A 149IU 3% Vitamin C 25mg 28% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 48mcg 12% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 358mg 16% Calcium 36mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 47mg 11% Potassium 827mg 18% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 5mcg 208% Omega 3 3g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved