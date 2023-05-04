Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Beef Recipes Healthy Steak Recipes Grilled Steak Salad with Corn, Cucumbers & Sweet Onion Dressing Is Peak Summer Perfection Be the first to rate & review! Grilled onion does double duty in this quick, summery steak salad. Its sweet and smoky flavor is blended into the dressing, and the leftover wedges flavor the salad itself alongside grilled corn and sliced steak. Use a grill basket to grill the onions so they don't fall through the gaps between the grill grates. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium sweet onion, preferably Vidalia, cut into 8 wedges 1 corn, husked 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 pound sirloin steak, trimmed ¾ teaspoon salt, divided ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided 2 tablespoons red-wine vinegar 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 11-ounce package mixed greens 1 medium cucumber, sliced ¼ cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, dill and/or basil ¼ cup sunflower seeds Directions Preheat grill to medium-high. Brush onion and corn with 1 tablespoon oil. Season steak with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Oil the grill rack. Grill the onion and corn, flipping occasionally, until soft and lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Grill the steak, flipping once, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°F for medium-rare, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut the kernels from the corn. Place 2 onion wedges, vinegar, mustard and the remaining 4 tablespoons oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth. Transfer the dressing to a large bowl; add mixed greens, cucumber, herbs, the corn and the remaining onion wedges. Slice the steak and serve on top of the greens. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 409 Calories 27g Fat 17g Carbs 27g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 409 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 7g Protein 27g 54% Total Fat 27g 35% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 57mg 19% Vitamin A 2291IU 46% Vitamin C 21mg 23% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 5mg 36% Folate 156mcg 39% Vitamin K 9mcg 8% Sodium 544mg 24% Calcium 89mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 72mg 17% Potassium 844mg 18% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved