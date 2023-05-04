Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Pork Recipes You'll Want to Make This Oven-Roasted Pork Again and Again Be the first to rate & review! This healthy oven-roasted pork is as easy as it gets. Boneless center-cut pork loin is lean and uniform in shape, so it cooks evenly in the oven. Lowering the oven temperature after 30 minutes prevents the roast from drying out, so don't skip that step! Don't have fresh herbs on hand? Use dried instead. Substitute 1 teaspoon dried herbs for every 1 tablespoon fresh. Serve with green beans and crispy potatoes. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (2 pound) boneless center-cut pork loin roast 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary 1 tablespoon minced garlic 1 ¼ teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and fit with an oven-safe wire rack. Place pork on the rack. Stir oil, mustard, thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper together in a small bowl. Rub the marinade all over the pork; let stand for 30 minutes. Roast until sizzling and lightly browned in spots, about 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F (do not remove the pork from the oven). Roast until a thermometer inserted into the center of the roast registers 140°F, about 40 minutes. Let the pork rest on the rack for 10 minutes before slicing. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 198 Calories 10g Fat 1g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 198 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 25g 50% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Vitamin A 125IU 3% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Vitamin D 25IU 6% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 6mcg 2% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 468mg 20% Calcium 25mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 28mg 7% Potassium 457mg 10% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved