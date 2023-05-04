Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Corn Recipes If You Love Scalloped Potatoes, Try Our Scalloped Corn Recipe Be the first to rate & review! Each bite of this spoonable scalloped corn features sweet, crunchy nuggets of corn in a creamy sauce topped with crispy crushed crackers. We use frozen corn to keep the prep time to a minimum, but if fresh corn is in season, it won't disappoint. You will need 12 to 16 ears of corn to get 8 cups of corn kernels. Serve this easy side dish alongside pulled pork or ribs at your next barbecue, with collard greens on the side. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large eggs 1 cup reduced-fat milk 8 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels, divided 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, divided 2 scallions, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 1 ½ cups crushed saltine crackers (from 1 cracker sleeve), divided Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place eggs, milk, 4 cups corn and 1 tablespoon melted butter in a blender. Process until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in scallions, salt, paprika, onion powder, pepper, 1/2 cup crushed saltines and the remaining 4 cups corn. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Stir the remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter and 1 cup crushed saltines together in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the corn mixture. Bake until browned and firm to the touch, about 40 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Garnish with additional scallions, if desired. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn To make ahead Prepare through Step 1; cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Proceed with Steps 2 and 3. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 204 Calories 7g Fat 34g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 204 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 43mg 14% Vitamin A 546IU 11% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin D 15IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 69mcg 17% Vitamin K 8mcg 7% Sodium 307mg 13% Calcium 36mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 39mg 9% Potassium 361mg 8% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved