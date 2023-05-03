Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes This Homemade Ranch Dressing Is So Good, You'll Want to Eat It By the Spoonful Be the first to rate & review! All you need is a few pantry staples to whip up a healthier homemade ranch dressing. Light mayonnaise gives the dressing body with less fat and calories than traditional versions, while buttermilk adds that signature tanginess. We like the convenience of using dried dill, but if you have fresh on hand, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill can be used in its place. We like this as a dip for veggies, but it also works well tossed with sturdy greens for salad. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup light mayonnaise ¼ cup buttermilk 1 teaspoon dried chives 1 teaspoon dried dill ½ teaspoon garlic powder 4 cups sliced vegetables, such as carrots, cucumber and bell pepper Directions Combine mayonnaise, buttermilk, chives, dill and garlic powder in a medium bowl. Serve with vegetables for dipping. To make ahead Refrigerate dressing for up to 5 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 151 Calories 11g Fat 12g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 151 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 7g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 12mg 4% Vitamin A 11738IU 235% Vitamin C 63mg 70% Vitamin D 8IU 2% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 34mcg 9% Vitamin K 57mcg 48% Sodium 251mg 11% Calcium 48mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 16mg 4% Potassium 342mg 7% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved