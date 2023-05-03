Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Bean Salad Recipes This 4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing Is Dinner-Party Perfection Be the first to rate & review! This vibrant twist on the classic salad uses fresh green beans and nutty, earthy tahini plus a ton of herbs that you can use based on your preference. Tahini can get bitter, but we balance that with a bit of honey. We liked the combination of parsley, tarragon and dill for the herbs. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup tahini 6 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon honey 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 large clove garlic, grated 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ½ cup finely chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, dill, tarragon, chervil, thyme and/or oregano 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added kidney beans, rinsed 2 cups blanched green beans, cut into thirds (see Tip) 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed ¾ cup diced celery ½ cup sliced red onion ½ cup finely diced red bell pepper Toasted sesame seeds for serving (optional) Directions Whisk tahini, lemon juice, honey, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper in a large bowl until smooth. Drizzle in oil while whisking. Stir in herbs. Add chickpeas, kidney beans, green beans, edamame, celery, onion and bell pepper. Toss to coat with the dressing. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Tip To blanch green beans, bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Set a bowl of ice water next to the stove. Add green beans to the boiling water. Cook until bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Remove the beans with tongs and immediately plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 246 Calories 13g Fat 25g Carbs 11g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 246 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 25g 9% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 834IU 17% Vitamin C 27mg 30% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 85mcg 21% Vitamin K 80mcg 67% Sodium 340mg 15% Calcium 95mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 64mg 15% Potassium 523mg 11% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved