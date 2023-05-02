Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Mahi Mahi Recipes This Baked Mahi-Mahi Is Brushed with a Mouth-Watering Garlic-Herb Butter Be the first to rate & review! This baked mahi-mahi is cooked on top of lemon slices that impart their flavor through the fish, which is complemented by the buttery garlic and herb sauce baked on top. We like the meatiness of mahi-mahi, but this simple technique works well with other fish too, like salmon, cod or halibut. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium lemon 4 (5 ounce) skinless mahi-mahi fillets ½ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish 1 medium clove garlic, grated ½ teaspoon coarsely ground pepper ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Grate lemon to yield 1 teaspoon zest; place the zest in a small microwaveable bowl. Cut 4 (1/4-inch-thick) slices from the grated lemon; transfer the slices to the prepared baking sheet. Save remaining lemon for another use. Place 1 mahi-mahi fillet on top of each lemon slice. Sprinkle evenly with salt. Place butter, thyme, garlic, pepper and paprika in the bowl with the lemon zest. Microwave on High until the butter is melted and the spices are fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir to combine. Spoon and brush evenly over the mahi-mahi fillets. Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 20 minutes. Garnish with additional thyme, if desired. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 174 Calories 7g Fat 1g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 174 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 119mg 40% Vitamin A 515IU 10% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Folate 8mcg 2% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 417mg 18% Calcium 28mg 2% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 44mg 10% Potassium 604mg 13% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved