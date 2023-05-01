Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Potato Salad Recipes Love Pickles? Then This Dill-Pickle Cauliflower & Potato Salad Is a Must-Try Recipe Be the first to rate & review! Chopped dill pickles offer little nuggets of crunch to potato salad, but don't overlook the brine. Its big, tangy flavor can be used in salad dressings or as a drizzle for roasted or grilled veggies. A little bit goes a long way with pickle brine. It's high in sodium, so if you're using it to flavor a dish or dressing, start small. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 35 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound yellow or red potatoes, scrubbed and diced (1/2- to 1-inch) 2 cups bite-size cauliflower florets ½ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt 1 tablespoon dill pickle brine 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley ½ teaspoon ground pepper 2 large hard-boiled eggs, chopped ½ cup finely diced celery ⅓ cup chopped dill pickles ¼ cup finely diced sweet onion Directions Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large pot fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Add additional steaming water if needed, then add cauliflower; cover and steam until the vegetables are very tender, 6 to 9 minutes more. Evenly spread the potatoes and cauliflower on a large rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Let cool until warm but not hot, about 7 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, dill pickle brine, mustard, parsley, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add the potatoes and eggs and gently mash everything together. Stir in the cauliflower, celery, pickles and onion. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 126 Calories 7g Fat 13g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 126 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 1g Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 51mg 17% Vitamin A 147IU 3% Vitamin C 16mg 18% Vitamin D 11IU 3% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 26mcg 7% Vitamin K 26mcg 22% Sodium 325mg 14% Calcium 70mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 8mg 2% Potassium 144mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved