This Chocolate, Pecan & Bourbon Pie Will Transport You to the Kentucky Derby

To prepare crust: Whisk pastry flour, all-purpose flour and salt together in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add diced cold butter; beat with the paddle attachment on low speed until the butter forms pea-size pieces, about 2 minutes. Add oil and beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons ice water and beat on low speed just until the dough comes together, 30 to 45 seconds. Add additional ice water if necessary, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough just comes together. (Alternatively, combine pastry flour, all-purpose flour, and salt in a food processor; pulse several times. Add butter and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Pulse until the butter forms pea-size pieces. Add oil and pulse several times. With the motor running, gradually add just enough ice water until the dough comes together.) Shape the dough into a 5-inch disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Roll the chilled dough into a 10-inch circle (about 1/8-inch thick) on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a 9-inch removable bottom tart pan; press well into the sides of the pan. Trim the edges with a paring knife or roll a rolling pin over the top to pinch off excess dough. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 15 minutes or up to 8 hours.

Meanwhile, position rack in bottom third of oven and place a large rimmed baking sheet on the rack; preheat to 400°F. Remove plastic wrap from the tart pan; line the crust with parchment paper and add pie weights (or dried beans). Place the tart pan on the preheated baking sheet; bake until the edges and bottom are golden brown and set, about 25 minutes. Remove tart pan and baking sheet from oven; carefully remove the pie weights (or beans) and parchment. Let the crust cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare filling: Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Add butter to a medium saucepan; cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in brown sugar, maple syrup, bourbon and cornstarch until combined. Transfer to a medium bowl; let stand, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Whisk in eggs, egg yolk, orange zest, vanilla and salt until combined. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips. Pour the filling into the crust.