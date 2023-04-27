Healthy Recipes Healthy Cookie & Dessert Recipes Healthy Pie Recipes Healthy Pecan Pie Recipes This Chocolate, Pecan & Bourbon Pie Will Transport You to the Kentucky Derby Be the first to rate & review! Toasting the pecans brings out the flavor and nuttiness in this classic nut and chocolate pie. Browning the butter adds to the flavor and combines with chocolate and bourbon to balance the flavor. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 30 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Crust ½ cup whole-wheat pastry flour ½ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface ⅛ teaspoon salt 3 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced (1/2-inch) 2 tablespoons canola oil 2 - 3 tablespoons ice water Filling 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces ½ cup packed light brown sugar ⅓ cup pure maple syrup 2 tablespoons bourbon (such as Maker's Mark) 1 teaspoon cornstarch 2 large egg, lightly beaten 1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten 1 teaspoon grated orange zest 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ⅛ teaspoon salt 1 cup coarsely chopped pecans ½ cup bittersweet chocolate chips Flaky sea salt for garnish (optional) Unsweetened whipped cream for serving (optional) Directions To prepare crust: Whisk pastry flour, all-purpose flour and salt together in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add diced cold butter; beat with the paddle attachment on low speed until the butter forms pea-size pieces, about 2 minutes. Add oil and beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. Add 2 tablespoons ice water and beat on low speed just until the dough comes together, 30 to 45 seconds. Add additional ice water if necessary, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough just comes together. (Alternatively, combine pastry flour, all-purpose flour, and salt in a food processor; pulse several times. Add butter and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Pulse until the butter forms pea-size pieces. Add oil and pulse several times. With the motor running, gradually add just enough ice water until the dough comes together.) Shape the dough into a 5-inch disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour. Roll the chilled dough into a 10-inch circle (about 1/8-inch thick) on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to a 9-inch removable bottom tart pan; press well into the sides of the pan. Trim the edges with a paring knife or roll a rolling pin over the top to pinch off excess dough. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 15 minutes or up to 8 hours. Meanwhile, position rack in bottom third of oven and place a large rimmed baking sheet on the rack; preheat to 400°F. Remove plastic wrap from the tart pan; line the crust with parchment paper and add pie weights (or dried beans). Place the tart pan on the preheated baking sheet; bake until the edges and bottom are golden brown and set, about 25 minutes. Remove tart pan and baking sheet from oven; carefully remove the pie weights (or beans) and parchment. Let the crust cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare filling: Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Add butter to a medium saucepan; cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in brown sugar, maple syrup, bourbon and cornstarch until combined. Transfer to a medium bowl; let stand, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Whisk in eggs, egg yolk, orange zest, vanilla and salt until combined. Stir in pecans and chocolate chips. Pour the filling into the crust. Bake on the lower rack until the custard is set and the edges are golden, about 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and serve with whipped cream, if desired. To make ahead Prepare pie dough (Step 1; wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 6 months. Cover and refrigerate baked and cooled pie for up to 5 days. Equipment 9-inch removable-bottom tart pan; parchment paper; pie weights (or dried beans) Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 326 Calories 20g Fat 31g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 326 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 31g 11% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 18g Added Sugars 18g 36% Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 64mg 21% Vitamin A 279IU 6% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 10IU 3% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 24mcg 6% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 66mg 3% Calcium 35mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 24mg 6% Potassium 117mg 2% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved