These Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes Are for Reese's Lovers Natural peanut butter lends texture and bold peanut flavor to these mini cupcakes with peanut butter frosting. Add chocolate shavings and chopped peanuts to give these tasty two-bite cupcakes extra flavor and texture. Published on April 26, 2023 Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 24 Nutrition Profile: Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients Cupcakes ¾ cup whole-wheat pastry flour ⅔ cup granulated sugar ½ cup cocoa powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon instant espresso powder ¼ teaspoon salt ⅔ cup canola oil or other neutral oil ½ cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt ½ cup whole buttermilk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 large egg, at room temperature Frosting ¾ cup unsalted smooth natural peanut butter ½ cup unsalted butter, softened 1 cup confectioners' sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Pinch of salt Chopped unsalted roasted peanuts for garnish (optional) Bittersweet chocolate curls for garnish (optional) Directions To prepare cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 2 (24-cup) mini muffin tins with cooking spray, or line with paper liners. Whisk flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda, espresso powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl until combined and free of lumps. Whisk oil, yogurt, buttermilk, vanilla and egg together in a medium bowl until combined. Gently stir the oil mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Scoop about 1 tablespoon batter into each prepared muffin cup. Bake the cupcakes, in batches if necessary, until a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare frosting: Beat peanut butter and butter with an electric mixer on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in confectioners' sugar, vanilla and salt until blended and creamy, about 2 minutes. Frost the cooled cupcakes. Garnish with chopped peanuts and chocolate curls, if desired. Equipment 2 (24-cup) mini muffin tins Nutrition Facts (per serving) 209 Calories 15g Fat 16g Carbs 3g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 24 Calories 209 Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 11g Added Sugars 11g 22% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 19mg 6% Vitamin A 139IU 3% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 2mcg 1% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 68mg 3% Calcium 16mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 10mg 2% Potassium 46mg 1% Omega 3 1g