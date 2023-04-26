These Chocolate-Peanut Butter Mini Cupcakes Are for Reese's Lovers

Natural peanut butter lends texture and bold peanut flavor to these mini cupcakes with peanut butter frosting. Add chocolate shavings and chopped peanuts to give these tasty two-bite cupcakes extra flavor and texture.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Mini Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Frosting
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Nutrition Profile:
Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

Cupcakes

  • ¾ cup whole-wheat pastry flour

  • cup granulated sugar

  • ½ cup cocoa powder

  • ½ teaspoon baking soda

  • ½ teaspoon instant espresso powder

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • cup canola oil or other neutral oil

  • ½ cup whole-milk plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • ½ cup whole buttermilk

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 large egg, at room temperature

Frosting

  • ¾ cup unsalted smooth natural peanut butter

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened

  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • Pinch of salt

  • Chopped unsalted roasted peanuts for garnish (optional)

  • Bittersweet chocolate curls for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. To prepare cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 2 (24-cup) mini muffin tins with cooking spray, or line with paper liners.

  2. Whisk flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda, espresso powder and 1/4 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl until combined and free of lumps.

  3. Whisk oil, yogurt, buttermilk, vanilla and egg together in a medium bowl until combined. Gently stir the oil mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Scoop about 1 tablespoon batter into each prepared muffin cup.

  4. Bake the cupcakes, in batches if necessary, until a wooden pick inserted in the centers comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes. Let the cupcakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes.

  5. Meanwhile, prepare frosting: Beat peanut butter and butter with an electric mixer on high speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in confectioners' sugar, vanilla and salt until blended and creamy, about 2 minutes.

  6. Frost the cooled cupcakes. Garnish with chopped peanuts and chocolate curls, if desired.

Equipment

2 (24-cup) mini muffin tins

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

209 Calories
15g Fat
16g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 24
Calories 209
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 16g 6%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 11g
Added Sugars 11g 22%
Protein 3g 6%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 19mg 6%
Vitamin A 139IU 3%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 2mcg 1%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 68mg 3%
Calcium 16mg 1%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 10mg 2%
Potassium 46mg 1%
Omega 3 1g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

