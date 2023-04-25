Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Seafood Salad Recipes Healthy Tuna Salad Recipes Nonny's Tuna Salad Be the first to rate & review! This simple tuna salad recipe gets its great crunch from a combination of celery and apple. From Y'all Eat Yet? by Miranda Lambert with Holly Gleason. Copyright © 2023 by Miranda Lambert. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. By Miranda Lambert Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: From Y'ALL EAT YET? by Miranda Lambert with Holly Gleason. Copyright © 2023 by Miranda Lambert. Reprinted by permission of Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 5-ounce cans tuna packed in water (not oil), drained 3 celery sticks, chopped 1 apple, chopped 1 cup chopped red onion 2 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped 3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish ¾ cup mayonnaise Spicy mustard (optional) 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Place tuna in a medium bowl and break into chunks with a fork. Add celery, apple, onion, eggs and pickle relish and mix well. Add mayonnaise, mustard to taste (if using), salt and pepper; stir to combine. Cover and refrigerate tuna salad for 1 hour, then enjoy. It's always good with party crackers, celery sticks, or in a good old-fashioned tuna sandwich. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 2 days. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 338 Calories 25g Fat 10g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 338 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 7g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 19g 38% Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 102mg 34% Vitamin A 319IU 6% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 69IU 17% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 23mcg 6% Vitamin K 60mcg 50% Sodium 845mg 37% Calcium 37mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 31mg 7% Potassium 311mg 7% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved