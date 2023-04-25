Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Healthy Noodle Recipes These Quick Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato Are on the Table in Just 25 Minutes Be the first to rate & review! We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briney punch. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Instagram Website Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts ½ teaspoon salt, divided 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano 2 (7 ounce) packages shirataki noodles, rinsed ½ cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese ¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved lengthwise Directions Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add the chicken to the pan; cook until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 165°F, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board; do not wipe out the pan. Add tomatoes, garlic, oregano and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt to the pan; cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until the tomatoes have broken down and the garlic has softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in noodles, basil, feta and olives; remove from heat. Slice the chicken on the diagonal. Divide the noodle mixture among 4 bowls; top with the chicken. Garnish with additional basil, if desired. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 349 Calories 22g Fat 9g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 349 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 3g Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 94mg 31% Vitamin A 994IU 20% Vitamin C 12mg 13% Vitamin D 3IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 22% Folate 29mcg 7% Vitamin K 36mcg 30% Sodium 631mg 27% Calcium 179mg 14% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 47mg 11% Potassium 593mg 13% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved