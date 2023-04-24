How to Make the Best Lavender Latte at Home

This lavender latte has just a hint of lavender that complements the aroma of coffee perfectly. Barista-blend oat milk whips up nicely thanks to a slightly higher fat content. No milk foamer? No problem. Just shake the oat milk vigorously in a sealed mason jar until light and foamy.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

Published on April 24, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Lavender Lattes
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup granulated sugar

  • ¼ cup water

  • 2 tablespoons dried culinary lavender, plus more for garnish

  • 1 ½ cups unsweetened plain barista-blend oat milk

  • cup hot strong brewed espresso blend coffee

Directions

  1. Stir sugar, water and lavender together in a small saucepan; bring to simmer over high heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is aromatic, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; let steep for 30 minutes. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer, discarding solids; set the syrup aside. Rinse the saucepan.

  2. Heat oat milk in the saucepan over medium-low heat until it reaches 155°F to 165°F, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the hot milk into a tall metal glass or other high-sided heatproof container; use a milk frother to blend until bubbling and frothy, about 30 seconds.

  3. Pour 1/3 cup coffee into each of 2 (14-ounce) mugs. Stir 2 teaspoons of the syrup into each mug. (Refrigerate remaining syrup for another use.) Top each with half of the frothed milk. Garnish with additional lavender, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate lavender syrup (Step 1) in an air-tight container for up to 1 week.

Equipment

Candy or deep-fry thermometer

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 115
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 23g 8%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 12g
Added Sugars 8g 16%
Protein 3g 6%
Total Fat 1g 1%
Folate 1mcg 0%
Sodium 102mg 4%
Calcium 16mg 1%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 64mg 15%
Potassium 164mg 3%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

