These Lemon-Raspberry Mini Cupcakes Are Perfect for Spring Baking

Ingredients

Cupcakes

½ cup granulated sugar
⅓ cup reduced-fat milk
¼ cup canola oil or other neutral oil
1 large egg, at room temperature
2 teaspoons lemon zest, grated with a microplane
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
⅛ teaspoon salt

Frosting

¾ cup fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish
¼ cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick), softened
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
¼ cup confectioners' sugar
½ teaspoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt

Directions

To prepare cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 24-cup mini muffin tray with cooking spray and line with paper liners. Whisk granulated sugar, milk, oil, egg, lemon zest, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla together in a large bowl until combined. Whisk flour, baking powder and 1/8 teaspoon salt together in a small bowl until no clumps remain. Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture; beat with an electric mixer on low speed until fully combined and no flour streaks are visible, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Scoop about 1 tablespoon batter into each prepared muffin cup. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in centers of cupcakes comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cupcakes cool in the pan for 10 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare frosting: Place raspberries in a small food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the raspberry puree through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl, pressing gently with a rubber spatula until only seeds are left (discard seeds). Beat butter with the electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth and creamy, about 1 minute. Add the raspberry puree, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and salt; beat on low speed, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed, until combined, about 1 minute. Cover and refrigerate until cold and firm, about 30 minutes. Frost the cupcakes. Garnish each cupcake with a raspberry if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate cupcakes, covered, for up to 5 days. Equipment 24-cup mini muffin tray; paper liners Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 224 Calories 16g Fat 19g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 224 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 13g Added Sugars 11g 22% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Vitamin A 367IU 7% Vitamin C 4mg 4% Vitamin D 7IU 2% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 6mcg 2% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 146mg 6% Calcium 55mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 5mg 1% Potassium 57mg 1% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.