These Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats Taste Like Dessert for Breakfast Be the first to rate & review! Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency. By Julia Levy Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 10 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 1 ½ cups unsweetened almond milk 1 cup plain whole-milk strained yogurt, such as Greek-style, divided 2 ½ tablespoons pure maple syrup, divided 2 tablespoons chia seeds 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ teaspoon salt 1 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 ¼ teaspoons cocoa powder, divided Directions Whisk almond milk, 1/4 cup yogurt, 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup, chia seeds, espresso powder, vanilla and salt together in a large bowl. Add oats; stir until completely coated and submerged. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 4 days. Combine the remaining 3/4 cup yogurt and 1 tablespoon maple syrup in a small bowl. To serve, spoon 2/3 cup oat mixture into a small jar or bowl. Top with 3 tablespoons maple yogurt. Use a small fine-mesh sieve to dust with 1/4 teaspoon cocoa. To make ahead Refrigerate oats (Step 1) for up to 4 days. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 250 Calories 8g Fat 35g Carbs 11g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 250 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 11g Added Sugars 8g 16% Protein 11g 22% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Vitamin A 200IU 4% Vitamin D 38IU 10% Vitamin E 4mg 27% Folate 6mcg 2% Sodium 379mg 16% Calcium 294mg 23% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 60mg 14% Potassium 273mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.