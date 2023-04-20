Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes The Best Vegetarian Tacos to Use Up All Your Veggies Be the first to rate & review! Got veggies in your fridge? Turn them into tacos! This flexible recipe pairs roasted root vegetables of your choice with a crunchy, sweet and spicy pickle filling. We stuck with traditional toppings of crumbled cheese, cabbage and sour cream, but any toppings—from your favorite salsa to guacamole—will work well. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 1 hrs Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 5 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Jicama-Jalapeño Pickles 1 cup water 3 tablespoons granulated sugar ½ teaspoon salt 1 cup matchstick-cut jicama or radish 1 small jalapeño pepper, stemmed and thinly sliced 1 scallion, thinly sliced 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice Tacos ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon salt 5 cups chopped root vegetables (such as carrot, sweet potatoes, parsnips, winter squash, delicata squash, turnip and/or rutabaga, peeled if necessary) 1 medium red onion, sliced into 1/2-inch wedges 2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil 10 (6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed ⅔ cup crumbled queso fresco or cotija cheese ⅔ cup finely shredded cabbage ⅓ cup sour cream Lime wedges for serving (optional) Directions To prepare pickles: Combine water, sugar and salt in a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Boil, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved, 15 to 30 seconds. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly. Place jicama (or radish), jalapeño, scallion and lime juice in a pint-size mason jar. Pour the cooled brine over the vegetables; let stand, uncovered, at room temperature until the vegetables are softened, about 30 minutes. Seal the jar and refrigerate until ready to use or up to 1 week. Meanwhile, prepare tacos: Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir garlic powder, cumin, paprika, coriander and salt together in a small bowl until combined. Spread root vegetables and red onion in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Sprinkle the reserved spice mixture evenly over the vegetables. Roast, stirring once halfway, until the vegetables are tender, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven; stir gently. Fill each tortilla with 1/3 cup vegetables and 1 tablespoon pickles; top with cheese and cabbage. Top each with 1/2 tablespoon sour cream. Serve with lime wedges, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate pickles (Step 1) for up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 338 Calories 13g Fat 51g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 338 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 51g 19% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 18mg 6% Vitamin A 12682IU 254% Vitamin C 25mg 28% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 37mcg 9% Vitamin K 21mcg 18% Sodium 414mg 18% Calcium 196mg 15% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 31mg 7% Potassium 495mg 11% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.