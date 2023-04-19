Sous Vide Eggs

A sous vide cooker gives these slow-cooked eggs a jammy, creamy center that resembles the perfect poached egg. Eat these eggs alone for a filling breakfast or snack, or serve them on toast or an English muffin for a simple eggs Benedict.

By Ivy Odom
Published on April 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Sous Vide Egg
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 eggs
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Prepare a sous vide water bath in a 6- to 8-quart stockpot. Heat water to 167°F. When the water is ready, use a slotted spoon to lower eggs into the pot. Cover the pot as much as possible with plastic wrap or a baking sheet. Cook for 15 minutes for a jammy yolk consistency.

  2. Peel the eggs and place 2 in each of 4 serving bowls; sprinkle evenly with salt.

To make ahead

Hold eggs in the pot at 140°F for up to 2 hours. Or cool them in an ice-water bath for 10 minutes and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Reheat at 140°F for 15 minutes before serving.

Equipment

Sous vide cooker

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

143 Calories
10g Fat
1g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 143
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 372mg 124%
Vitamin A 540IU 11%
Folate 47mcg 12%
Sodium 262mg 11%
Calcium 56mg 4%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 12mg 3%
Potassium 138mg 3%

