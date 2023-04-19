Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Egg Recipes Sous Vide Eggs Be the first to rate & review! A sous vide cooker gives these slow-cooked eggs a jammy, creamy center that resembles the perfect poached egg. Eat these eggs alone for a filling breakfast or snack, or serve them on toast or an English muffin for a simple eggs Benedict. By Ivy Odom Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 8 eggs Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 large eggs ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Prepare a sous vide water bath in a 6- to 8-quart stockpot. Heat water to 167°F. When the water is ready, use a slotted spoon to lower eggs into the pot. Cover the pot as much as possible with plastic wrap or a baking sheet. Cook for 15 minutes for a jammy yolk consistency. Peel the eggs and place 2 in each of 4 serving bowls; sprinkle evenly with salt. To make ahead Hold eggs in the pot at 140°F for up to 2 hours. Or cool them in an ice-water bath for 10 minutes and refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Reheat at 140°F for 15 minutes before serving. Equipment Sous vide cooker Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 143 Calories 10g Fat 1g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 143 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 372mg 124% Vitamin A 540IU 11% Folate 47mcg 12% Sodium 262mg 11% Calcium 56mg 4% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 138mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved