Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich

This copycat Arby's chicken salad sandwich is simple to make at home. A creamy dressing coats the chicken, with the signature ingredients of apple, red grapes and chopped pecans adding flavor and crunch.

By Amanda Holstein
Published on April 19, 2023
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup reduced-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt

  • ¼ cup light mayonnaise

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • ¾ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 2 ½ cups cubed cooked chicken breast

  • ¾ cup red grapes, halved

  • ½ cup chopped unpeeled Gala apple

  • ½ cup thinly sliced celery

  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped pecans

  • 8 slices multigrain bread

  • 8 leaves butter lettuce

Directions

  1. Stir yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper and salt together in a medium bowl until well combined.

  2. Fold in chicken, grapes, apple, celery and pecans until evenly coated. Divide the chicken salad among 4 bread slices and top each with 2 lettuce leaves. Top with the remaining bread slices.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

376 Calories
15g Fat
34g Carbs
32g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 376
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 12g
Protein 32g 64%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 67mg 22%
Vitamin A 613IU 12%
Vitamin C 3mg 3%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 60mcg 15%
Vitamin K 44mcg 37%
Sodium 507mg 22%
Calcium 97mg 7%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 74mg 18%
Potassium 427mg 9%
Zinc 2mg 18%

