Copycat Arby's Chicken Salad Sandwich Be the first to rate & review! This copycat Arby's chicken salad sandwich is simple to make at home. A creamy dressing coats the chicken, with the signature ingredients of apple, red grapes and chopped pecans adding flavor and crunch. By Amanda Holstein Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup reduced-fat plain strained (Greek-style) yogurt ¼ cup light mayonnaise 1 teaspoon lemon juice ¾ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon salt 2 ½ cups cubed cooked chicken breast ¾ cup red grapes, halved ½ cup chopped unpeeled Gala apple ½ cup thinly sliced celery ¼ cup coarsely chopped pecans 8 slices multigrain bread 8 leaves butter lettuce Directions Stir yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper and salt together in a medium bowl until well combined. Fold in chicken, grapes, apple, celery and pecans until evenly coated. Divide the chicken salad among 4 bread slices and top each with 2 lettuce leaves. Top with the remaining bread slices. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 376 Calories 15g Fat 34g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 376 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 34g 12% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 12g Protein 32g 64% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Vitamin A 613IU 12% Vitamin C 3mg 3% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 60mcg 15% Vitamin K 44mcg 37% Sodium 507mg 22% Calcium 97mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 74mg 18% Potassium 427mg 9% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved