You'll Want to Eat These Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn All Summer Long

Be the first to rate & review!

These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place.

By
Amanda Stanfield
Amanda Stanfield Headshot
Amanda Stanfield

Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Active Time:
40 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup low-sodium refried black beans

  • 1 - 2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped

  • 3 tablespoons water

  • ½ teaspoon grated lime zest

  • 2 tablespoons lime juice

  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided

  • 2 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels

  • 2 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick (2 1/2 cups)

  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided

  • ¼ cup finely chopped white onion

  • ¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

  • ¼ cup finely chopped poblano pepper

  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

  • ½ teaspoon chipotle powder

  • 8 (6 inch) white corn tortillas, warmed

  • ½ cup crumbled queso fresco

  • Cilantro leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Combine refried beans, chipotle(s) to taste, water, lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder in a small saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and keep warm, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve.

  2. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add corn in an even layer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, place zucchini in a bowl and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt; toss gently and let stand for 1 to 2 minutes. (This will leach excess water from the zucchini and keep it crisp.) Pat the zucchini dry with paper towels.

  4. Reduce skillet heat to medium; add the zucchini, onion, bell pepper, poblano, cumin, chipotle powder, lime zest and the remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Cook, stirring often, until the zucchini is bright green and just tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

  5. Spread a layer of the warm refried bean mixture evenly over each tortilla. Top evenly with zucchini mixture; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon queso fresco. Garnish with cilantro leaves, if desired.

    a recipe photo of the Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini and Corn
    Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

324 Calories
7g Fat
60g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 324
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 60g 22%
Dietary Fiber 10g 36%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Vitamin A 760IU 15%
Vitamin C 35mg 39%
Vitamin D 17IU 4%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 53mcg 13%
Vitamin K 5mcg 4%
Sodium 551mg 24%
Calcium 163mg 13%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 65mg 15%
Potassium 624mg 13%
Zinc 2mg 18%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a dish of Potato & Leek Gratin
Potato & Leek Gratin
45 mins
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos With Cilantro Slaw recipe on a white plate for serving
Seared Halibut Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Caramelized Broccolini and White Beans
Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Corn Casserole served in a dish
17 Recipes That Start with a Bag of Frozen Corn
Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls
Chile-Lime Turkey & Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls
30 mins
Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage
Vegetarian Stuffed Cabbage
2 hrs
Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet
Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet
40 mins
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Chicken Tortilla Soup
30 mins
vegetarian enchilada casserole
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
1 hrs
recipe photo of Cream of Mushroom Pork Chops
Cream of Mushroom Pork Chops
40 mins
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles
15 mins
3759131.jpg
Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits
1 hrs 20 mins
Copy Cat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizzas
50 mins
a recipe photo of the Apple-Berry Corn Pudding Parfaits
Corn Pudding & Apple-Berry Parfaits
50 mins
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
1 hrs 20 mins
7111569.jpg
Spicy Slow-Cooker Eggs in Tomato Sauce
3 hrs 40 mins