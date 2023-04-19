Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Squash Recipes Healthy Zucchini Recipes You'll Want to Eat These Vegetarian Tacos with Zucchini & Corn All Summer Long Be the first to rate & review! These fresh vegetarian tacos with zucchini and corn take advantage of summer's best produce. The chipotle-infused refried beans add a layer of heat. For vegan tacos, skip the queso fresco and add chopped avocado in its place. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Published on April 19, 2023 Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 1 cup low-sodium refried black beans 1 - 2 canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, chopped 3 tablespoons water ½ teaspoon grated lime zest 2 tablespoons lime juice 1 teaspoon garlic powder, divided 2 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels 2 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced 1/2-inch thick (2 1/2 cups) ½ teaspoon salt, divided ¼ cup finely chopped white onion ¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper ¼ cup finely chopped poblano pepper ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon chipotle powder 8 (6 inch) white corn tortillas, warmed ½ cup crumbled queso fresco Cilantro leaves for garnish (optional) Directions Combine refried beans, chipotle(s) to taste, water, lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder in a small saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and keep warm, stirring occasionally, until ready to serve. Heat a cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add corn in an even layer; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile, place zucchini in a bowl and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt; toss gently and let stand for 1 to 2 minutes. (This will leach excess water from the zucchini and keep it crisp.) Pat the zucchini dry with paper towels. Reduce skillet heat to medium; add the zucchini, onion, bell pepper, poblano, cumin, chipotle powder, lime zest and the remaining 3/8 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Cook, stirring often, until the zucchini is bright green and just tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Spread a layer of the warm refried bean mixture evenly over each tortilla. Top evenly with zucchini mixture; sprinkle each with 1 tablespoon queso fresco. Garnish with cilantro leaves, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 324 Calories 7g Fat 60g Carbs 13g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 324 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 60g 22% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Total Sugars 7g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Vitamin A 760IU 15% Vitamin C 35mg 39% Vitamin D 17IU 4% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 53mcg 13% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 551mg 24% Calcium 163mg 13% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 65mg 15% Potassium 624mg 13% Zinc 2mg 18% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.