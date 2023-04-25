Pan-Fried Bass

5.0
(1)
Add your rating & review

These fish fillets have a crispy, crunchy exterior thanks to a combination of seasoned breadcrumbs and cornmeal. Serve with tartar sauce, white-and-wild rice and steamed broccoli.

By Karen Levin
Published on April 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Pan-Fried Bass
Photo: Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • 1 tablespoon water

  • 1 large egg white

  • ¼ cup seasoned breadcrumbs

  • 2 tablespoons cornmeal

  • 4 (6-ounce) bass fillets, skinned

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

  • 1 teaspoon butter

  • 4 lemon wedges

Directions

  1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Combine water and egg white in a shallow dish, stirring with a whisk. Combine breadcrumbs and cornmeal in another shallow dish, stirring with a whisk.

  2. Working with 1 fillet at a time, place fish in bag; seal and shake to coat. Dip in egg white mixture, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture. Repeat procedure with remaining fillets, flour mixture, egg white mixture and breadcrumb mixture.

  3. Add vegetable oil and butter to pan; cook until butter melts. Add fillets to pan, and cook 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

250 Calories
8g Fat
11g Carbs
33g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 250
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 11g 4%
Protein 33g 66%
Total Fat 8g 10%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 139mg 46%
Sodium 485mg 21%
Calcium 37mg 3%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
ck-Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta Image
Crispy Chicken Cutlets with Butter-Chive Pasta
25 mins
Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata
Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata
35 mins
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
Easy Baked Fish Fillets
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Air Fryer Orange Chicken
Air-Fryer Orange Chicken
20 mins
Sautéed Striped Bass With Lemon and Herb Sauce on a white plate
Sautéed Striped Bass with Lemon and Herb Sauce Is the Perfect Summer Dinner
30 mins
Summer Chicken Parmesan on a white plate
Summer Chicken Parmesan
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Chick-Fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich served on a plate
Copycat Chick-fil-A Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
8 hrs 55 mins
a recipe photo of the Ginger White Fish & Cabbage
Ginger White Fish & Cabbage
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Katsu Sandwiches
Air-Fryer Katsu Sandwiches
20 mins
Crispy Fish Taco Bowls
21 Healthy Recipes for Sustainable Fish and Seafood
a recipe photo of Crispy Baked Catfish with sauce and lemon beside it
Crispy Baked Catfish
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Remoulade Slaw
Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Rémoulade Slaw
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Air Fryer Fried Chicken
Air-Fryer "Fried" Chicken
30 mins
Air-Fryer Beer-Battered Fish
You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here Are 20 High-Protein Recipes to Make First
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers
20 Recipes You Didn't Know You Could Make in Your Air Fryer
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Sea Bass served on a platter with greens
Air-Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Sea Bass
30 mins