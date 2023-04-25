Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Pan-Fried Bass 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review These fish fillets have a crispy, crunchy exterior thanks to a combination of seasoned breadcrumbs and cornmeal. Serve with tartar sauce, white-and-wild rice and steamed broccoli. By Karen Levin Published on April 25, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor; Cindy Barr Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 tablespoon water 1 large egg white ¼ cup seasoned breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons cornmeal 4 (6-ounce) bass fillets, skinned 2 teaspoons vegetable oil 1 teaspoon butter 4 lemon wedges Directions Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a large zip-top plastic bag. Combine water and egg white in a shallow dish, stirring with a whisk. Combine breadcrumbs and cornmeal in another shallow dish, stirring with a whisk. Working with 1 fillet at a time, place fish in bag; seal and shake to coat. Dip in egg white mixture, and dredge in breadcrumb mixture. Repeat procedure with remaining fillets, flour mixture, egg white mixture and breadcrumb mixture. Add vegetable oil and butter to pan; cook until butter melts. Add fillets to pan, and cook 5 minutes on each side or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 250 Calories 8g Fat 11g Carbs 33g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 250 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 11g 4% Protein 33g 66% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 139mg 46% Sodium 485mg 21% Calcium 37mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved