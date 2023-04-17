Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cauliflower Recipes Cauliflower Steaks with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Be the first to rate & review! These cauliflower steaks with sun-dried tomato cream sauce are easy to make. Each head of cauliflower yields about two steaks. You can roast any extra florets that fall off the core, or save them for another night. Serve this vegetarian dinner with a piece of crusty whole-grain bread to sop up the leftover sauce. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 17, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 medium heads cauliflower (about 2 pounds) ⅓ cup slivered oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, plus 2 tablespoons oil from jar, divided ½ teaspoon salt, divided ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided ½ cup finely chopped onion 1 clove garlic, minced ½ cup dry white wine ½ cup heavy cream Chopped fresh basil or parsley for garnish (optional) Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove and discard any cauliflower leaves; leave the stem intact. Place the cauliflower heads, stem-side down, on a cutting board; slice into 3/4-inch-thick slices. (Some florets will come off as you slice; reserve for another use.) Arrange the slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and brush both sides with 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomato oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Roast, turning halfway through, until the cauliflower is tender, about 25 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon sun-dried tomato oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes. Increase heat to medium-high and add wine. Cook, stirring, until the liquid has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add cream and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 2 minutes. Drizzle the sauce over the roasted cauliflower. Sprinkle with basil (or parsley), if desired. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 258 Calories 20g Fat 14g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 258 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 20g 26% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 34mg 11% Vitamin A 607IU 12% Vitamin C 83mg 92% Vitamin D 19IU 5% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 89mcg 22% Vitamin K 28mcg 23% Sodium 378mg 16% Calcium 67mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 39mg 9% Potassium 709mg 15% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved