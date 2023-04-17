Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Pasta and Noodle Recipes Healthy Noodle Recipes Shirataki Noodles with Tofu & Veggies Be the first to rate & review! Shirataki noodles, which are made from konjac yam, have a mild flavor and can be used in a variety of dishes, from soups to stir-fries. Here, we pair them with tofu and veggies for a sweet and salty dish featuring crisp-tender bok choy and cabbage. The tofu has a nice crust on the outside, adding texture to this quick vegetarian meal. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Instagram Website Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. Ingredients 4 scallions, trimmed 2 heads baby bok choy, trimmed 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 1 - 2 tablespoons sambal oelek (see Tip) 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 1 tablespoon honey ¼ teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil, divided 1 (16-ounce) package firm tofu, patted dry and cubed (1-inch) 1 (2-inch) piece fresh ginger, cut into thin matchsticks 3 cloves garlic, minced 2 (7 ounce) packages shirataki noodles, rinsed 1 (8 ounce) package shredded coleslaw mix Directions Cut white and light green scallion parts into 2-inch pieces. Thinly slice dark green scallion tops and set aside for garnish. Slice white bok choy parts crosswise 1/4-inch thick; leave leafy green bok choy parts whole. Combine soy sauce, sambal oelek, hoisin, sesame oil, vinegar, honey and salt in a small bowl; whisk to mix well. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add tofu; cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Do not wipe the pan clean. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil, ginger, garlic and the white bok choy slices and white and light green scallion pieces to the pan. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and softened, about 4 minutes. Add noodles, coleslaw mix and the green bok choy parts, the tofu and the soy sauce mixture; cook, stirring often, until the bok choy leaves are wilted, the noodles are coated and the sauce is slightly absorbed, about 2 minutes. Garnish with the reserved sliced scallions. Tip Sambal oelek is a thick Indonesian condiment made with chiles, vinegar and salt that adds a spicy kick to this dish. Find it in well-stocked grocery stores or specialty Asian grocery stores. Use the rest of that jar in stir-fries, noodle dishes or in place of your favorite hot sauce. 