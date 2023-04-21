Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Quiche Recipes Mushroom, Gruyère & Spinach Quiche 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review Mushroom lovers, meet your new favorite quiche. This spinach mushroom quiche is loaded with savory flavors thanks to a brilliant combination of veggies, thyme, bacon, and gruyere. The texture is rich, but a serving only clocks in at 317 calories. Serve with a salad, or just make it the star of your springtime brunch repertoire. By Sidney Fry, MS, RD Published on April 21, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 30 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons ice water Cooking spray 3 center-cut bacon slices ¼ cup chopped shallots 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms 2 teaspoons fresh thyme 2 cups packed baby spinach 1 cup 1% low-fat milk ⅓ cup half-and-half 3 large eggs 1 large egg white 2 ounces cave-aged Gruyère cheese, grated Directions Preheat oven to 425°. Combine flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and baking powder in a food processor; pulse 2 times to combine. Combine oil and 3 tablespoons water. With processor on, slowly add oil mixture through food chute; process until dough comes together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead 1 minute. Press dough into a 5-inch disk; wrap in plastic wrap, and chill 20 minutes. Roll dough into a 12-inch circle. Fit dough into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Line dough with foil; arrange pie weights or dried beans on foil. Bake at 425°F for 12 minutes or until edges are golden. Remove weights and foil; bake an additional 2 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving drippings; crumble. Return pan to medium-high heat. Add shallots to drippings in pan; sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and thyme; cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in spinach; cook 2 minutes or until spinach wilts. Remove from heat; let stand 10 minutes. Drain any excess liquid. Place milk, half-and-half, eggs, egg white, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a blender; process until smooth. Arrange half of cheese over bottom of crust; top with spinach mixture and remaining half of cheese. Carefully pour milk mixture over cheese. Sprinkle with bacon. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes or until filling is set. Let stand 10 minutes. Chef's Notes MyRecipes is working with Let's Move!, the Partnership for a Healthier America, and USDA's MyPlate to give anyone looking for healthier options access to a trove of recipes that will help them create healthy, tasty plates. For more information about creating a healthy plate, visit www.choosemyplate.gov. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 317 Calories 18g Fat 26g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 317 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 18g 23% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 111mg 37% Sodium 435mg 19% Calcium 217mg 17% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved