Seafood Salad

This seafood salad features poached shrimp, scallops and squid bathed in a punchy vinaigrette with thinly sliced onion and fennel for bite and crunch. For super-thin veggies, use a mandoline for slicing.

By
Ali Ramee
ali ramee headshot
Ali Ramee

Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Ali began working as a food stylist and recipe developer for the meal kit company Sun Basket before making the move to Dotdash Meredith Food Studios.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Seafood Salad
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 lemons, divided

  • cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • ½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano

  • 2 cloves garlic, grated

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 2 tablespoons white vinegar plus 1/2 cup, divided

  • 1 fennel bulb, cored and very thinly sliced

  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

  • 16 cups water

  • 1 pound peeled and deveined medium shrimp

  • 1 pound large scallops

  • ½ pound squid (tubes), cleaned and sliced into 1/4-inch rings

  • 1 (4.2-ounce) can smoked mussels in olive oil, drained

Directions

  1. Zest and juice 2 lemons into a large shallow bowl; cut the remaining lemon into 1/4-inch rounds and set aside. Add oil, parsley, oregano, garlic, salt, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons vinegar to the shallow bowl; whisk vigorously until the mixture looks creamy, about 30 seconds. Add fennel and onion to the bowl; stir gently and set aside.

  2. Combine 16 cups water, the remaining 1/2 cup vinegar and the reserved lemon rounds in a large stockpot; bring to a boil over high heat. Fill a large bowl with ice water; place near the stove. Add shrimp to the boiling water; cook until opaque and cooked through, about 2 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to the ice bath. Return the water to a boil over high heat; add scallops and squid; cook until the scallops are opaque and the squid slices are tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain and transfer the scallops and squid to the ice bath. When all the seafood is cool to the touch, pat dry with paper towels and add to the bowl with the dressing. Add mussels and toss to combine.

To make ahead

Refrigerate, covered, for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

315 Calories
21g Fat
9g Carbs
23g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 315
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 23g 46%
Total Fat 21g 27%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 165mg 55%
Vitamin A 874IU 17%
Vitamin C 17mg 19%
Vitamin D 2IU 1%
Vitamin E 4mg 27%
Folate 40mcg 10%
Vitamin K 91mcg 76%
Sodium 419mg 18%
Calcium 81mg 6%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 59mg 14%
Potassium 454mg 10%
Zinc 2mg 18%
Vitamin B12 2mcg 83%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

