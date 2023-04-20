Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes These 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos Are Perfect for Busy Weeknights Be the first to rate & review! A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh. By Sara Haas, RDN Sara Haas, RDN Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Sara is a food and nutrition expert with formal training in culinary arts. She has been a registered and licensed dietitian since 2002 and a professional chef since 2008. She works as a consultant chef and dietitian with a focus on freelance writing, recipe development and food photography. Sara is the author of the Taco! Taco! Published on April 20, 2023 Here's how we made this recipe diabetes-friendly 1. We roast the fish instead of fry it. Many fish taco recipes call for deep-frying breaded fish in lots of oil. We roast our salmon in the oven instead, and skip the breading in favor of a quick glaze using chipotle peppers, honey and Dijon mustard to kick things up a bit in the flavor department. Roasting the salmon and skipping the breading helps keep saturated fat and calories in check. Consuming too much saturated fat has been shown to contribute to elevated LDL cholesterol levels and may lead to heart disease and stroke. 2. We use nutrient-dense salmon as the star. Salmon is loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats that help with preventing disease and managing blood sugar. It's advised to consume at least two servings of fatty fish, like salmon, each week. According to the American Heart Association, consuming fatty fish helps to prevent cardiovascular disease and lowers your risk for stroke. We recommend choosing your salmon following the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch guide to ensure your salmon is a sustainable option. 3. We pair the salmon with a veggie-heavy salsa to help reach daily nutritional goals. Did you know that it's advised that you consume at least five servings total of fruits and vegetables each day? That can seem overwhelming, especially if you struggle to find ways to enjoy them. Luckily, the salsa in this recipe is a flavorful, fun way to help meet that quota. Feel free to add some shredded cabbage to boost your veggie intake even more. Tips from the EatingWell Test Kitchen If I can't find center-cut salmon, can I use another cut? Absolutely! If you have a tapered tail-end portion, consider tucking the thin end under itself so that it ends up about the same thickness as the rest of the fillet, or consider decreasing the cooking time a bit so that a thinner piece won't overcook. Can I substitute the honey with another sweetener? If you prefer something besides honey, we suggest substituting with either agave or maple syrup, or you can skip the sweetener altogether. What's the best way to warm up corn tortillas? The best way is the one that's easiest for you! (Find one of many ways to heat your tortillas here.) Regardless of how you warm them, keep them wrapped in a clean towel after heating them so they stay warm and pliable for serving. How can I speed up meal prep for this recipe? Time is never something we have enough of, right? You can make things move faster by doing a couple of things: One, make the salsa and the glaze the night before. Simply cover and store in the refrigerator until you're ready to use. Two, opt for frozen, thawed corn over fresh, or look for chopped veggies in the produce section or the salad bar at your grocery store. What do I do with all of those leftover canned chipotles? Definitely do not throw them away! Chipotles freeze beautifully. Place them in a small resealable freezer bag; remove air from the bag and seal. Or portion leftover chipotles in adobo in an ice cube tray and freeze. Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a resealable freezer bag or container. The next time you need them, they'll be ready for you. Could I use other fish in place of salmon? Many varieties of fish would work well with this recipe. If you use a thicker-cut fillet of swordfish or other meaty fish, you'll likely need to increase the cooking time. If you choose a lean white fish such as tilapia or cod, you may need to decrease the cooking time a bit. You can tell the fish is done if it is no longer opaque in the middle and flakes easily with a fork.f Ingredients 1 ¼ pounds center-cut salmon fillet 2 teaspoons honey 1 canned chipotle pepper in adobo, finely chopped 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice plus 2 tablespoons, divided ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 ½ cups fresh corn kernels (from 3 ears) 1 red bell pepper, finely chopped 2 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro 8 corn tortillas, warmed 1 avocado, sliced 1 lime, quartered Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and coat lightly with cooking spray. Combine honey, chipotle, mustard and 1 teaspoon lime juice in a small bowl. Place salmon skin-side down on the prepared baking sheet; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Roast for 14 minutes. Remove from oven; spread the honey-chipotle glaze over the fish and continue roasting until cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Meanwhile, combine corn, bell pepper, scallions, jalapeño, cilantro and the remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; toss to combine. Remove and discard salmon skin; flake the salmon. Serve in warmed tortillas, topped with avocado and the corn-and-pepper salsa. Serve with lime wedges. To make ahead Cover and refrigerate chipotle glaze (Step 2) and salsa (Step 4) separately for up to 1 day. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 460 Calories 15g Fat 52g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 460 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 9g 32% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 35g 70% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 66mg 22% Vitamin A 1568IU 31% Vitamin C 61mg 68% Vitamin D 543IU 136% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 102mcg 26% Vitamin K 35mcg 29% Sodium 413mg 18% Calcium 107mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 82mg 20% Potassium 1041mg 22% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 6mcg 250% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.