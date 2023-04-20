These 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos Are Perfect for Busy Weeknights

Here's how we made this recipe diabetes-friendly

1. We roast the fish instead of fry it. Many fish taco recipes call for deep-frying breaded fish in lots of oil. We roast our salmon in the oven instead, and skip the breading in favor of a quick glaze using chipotle peppers, honey and Dijon mustard to kick things up a bit in the flavor department. Roasting the salmon and skipping the breading helps keep saturated fat and calories in check. Consuming too much saturated fat has been shown to contribute to elevated LDL cholesterol levels and may lead to heart disease and stroke.

2. We use nutrient-dense salmon as the star. Salmon is loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats that help with preventing disease and managing blood sugar. It's advised to consume at least two servings of fatty fish, like salmon, each week. According to the American Heart Association, consuming fatty fish helps to prevent cardiovascular disease and lowers your risk for stroke. We recommend choosing your salmon following the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch guide to ensure your salmon is a sustainable option.

3. We pair the salmon with a veggie-heavy salsa to help reach daily nutritional goals. Did you know that it's advised that you consume at least five servings total of fruits and vegetables each day? That can seem overwhelming, especially if you struggle to find ways to enjoy them. Luckily, the salsa in this recipe is a flavorful, fun way to help meet that quota. Feel free to add some shredded cabbage to boost your veggie intake even more.

Tips from the EatingWell Test Kitchen

If I can't find center-cut salmon, can I use another cut? Absolutely! If you have a tapered tail-end portion, consider tucking the thin end under itself so that it ends up about the same thickness as the rest of the fillet, or consider decreasing the cooking time a bit so that a thinner piece won't overcook.

Can I substitute the honey with another sweetener? If you prefer something besides honey, we suggest substituting with either agave or maple syrup, or you can skip the sweetener altogether.

What's the best way to warm up corn tortillas? The best way is the one that's easiest for you! (Find one of many ways to heat your tortillas here.) Regardless of how you warm them, keep them wrapped in a clean towel after heating them so they stay warm and pliable for serving.

How can I speed up meal prep for this recipe? Time is never something we have enough of, right? You can make things move faster by doing a couple of things: One, make the salsa and the glaze the night before. Simply cover and store in the refrigerator until you're ready to use. Two, opt for frozen, thawed corn over fresh, or look for chopped veggies in the produce section or the salad bar at your grocery store.

What do I do with all of those leftover canned chipotles? Definitely do not throw them away! Chipotles freeze beautifully. Place them in a small resealable freezer bag; remove air from the bag and seal. Or portion leftover chipotles in adobo in an ice cube tray and freeze. Once frozen, transfer the cubes to a resealable freezer bag or container. The next time you need them, they'll be ready for you.

Could I use other fish in place of salmon? Many varieties of fish would work well with this recipe. If you use a thicker-cut fillet of swordfish or other meaty fish, you'll likely need to increase the cooking time. If you choose a lean white fish such as tilapia or cod, you may need to decrease the cooking time a bit. You can tell the fish is done if it is no longer opaque in the middle and flakes easily with a fork.f