Cashew, Chickpea & Pasta Salad with Cilantro-Mint-Shallot Vinaigrette

How we made this diabetes-appropriate

1. Most Americans don't get enough fiber. Fiber has a slew of health benefits including helping you lose weight, maintaining cardiovascular health and lowering the risk of certain cancers. (But wait! There's more! Read more about the benefits of fiber here.) If you're one of those people looking to boost your fiber intake, here's one meal to help you toward that goal. This salad is chock-full of fiber from the chickpeas and veggies, as well as from the lentil (or whole-grain) pasta.

2. Saturated fat is known to be a risk factor for heart disease if there is too much of it in your diet. Here we focused on healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat from extra-virgin olive oil and avocados, while limiting the saturated fat by skipping the meat and cheese in favor of a small amount of roasted cashews for texture and flavor.

3. We limited sodium by going easy on the salt and calling for no-salt-added canned chickpeas, as excess sodium intake can increase the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

This dressing is so delicious! If I make a larger batch, how long does it keep for?

The dressing will keep for 3 to 5 days in the fridge. If it solidifies, set it out for 30 minutes at room temperature and shake it up prior to use.

I don't like cilantro; can I use another herb in the dressing?

Yes! Use parsley or a mix of your favorite fresh herbs—tarragon, oregano, basil, even chives!

Arugula is a bit too peppery for me; are there other greens I can use?

Absolutely. You can use the greens of your choice here—baby spinach, spring greens or baby bok choy leaves are all winners!

Can I make this ahead of time?

You can make the dressing and cook the pasta ahead of time. Because some ingredients like avocado and fresh herbs turn brown as they sit, it's best to assemble the salad and eat it right away.

I am allergic to cashews; is there a good substitute?

Roasted sunflower seeds or pepitas (pumpkin seeds) would be great in this salad. Any other type of nut (as long as you're not allergic!) will work well too.

I'm sensitive to beans; is there another vegetarian protein source I could substitute?

Yes, you can use 1/2 cup of diced extra-firm tofu, pressed if desired.