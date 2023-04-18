Air-Fryer Orange Chicken

How we made this diabetes-appropriate

1. We chose an air fryer over the deep fryer, which gives us that beautiful crispy, sticky coating on the chicken with just a little cooking spray instead of lots of oil. This slashes calories, plus using less oil (depending on the type) can help limit saturated fat. Too much saturated fat is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.

2. We reduced the amount of sugar in this typically sweet dish by using a combination of orange juice and a small amount of honey. The honey adds the bulk of the sweetness, while the orange juice adds flavor and a little extra sweet flavor. We balance the flavor with a little reduced-sodium soy sauce, which helps keep sodium in check.

Tips from the Test Kitchen

Can I use chicken breasts instead of thighs?

Yes! While we prefer moist, tender chicken thighs, chicken breast works well too. The prep and cooking time for chicken breast is the same as it is for thighs, so simply follow the instructions.

I ran out of cornstarch; is there something I can substitute?

Rice flour or tapioca flour are the best substitutes. Regular all-purpose flour will make the coating pasty, so you should avoid using that as a substitute.

Can I substitute ground ginger or ginger paste for the fresh ginger?

Yes. Fresh ginger is your best option, offering the most flavor. Ginger paste will work well too, and you can use ginger paste and grated ginger interchangeably. If using ginger powder, cut the amount to ¼ teaspoon so the flavor doesn't overwhelm the dish.

I don't have an air fryer; can I make it another way?

Yes! This recipe can work in a regular oven too. After dredging the chicken, place on a wire rack coated with cooking spray and set over a rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 400°F until crispy and a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers at least 165°F, about 10 minutes.