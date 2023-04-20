Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles

Though the chewy texture of Chinese egg noodles is fantastic, you can substitute rice sticks or linguine. Omit or decrease the amount of chile paste if serving to kids.

By Julianna Grimes
Published on April 20, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Stir-Fried Chinese Egg Noodles
Photo: John Autry; Styling: Cindy Barr
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Nut-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces fresh or frozen Chinese egg noodles, thawed

  • 1 tablespoon canola oil

  • 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms

  • 5 garlic cloves, minced

  • 3 green onions, diagonally sliced

  • ¼ cup lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

  • 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lime juice

  • 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil

  • 1 tablespoon ketchup

  • 1 tablespoon chile paste (such as sambal oelek)

  • 2 large eggs

  • 2 cups spinach, trimmed

Directions

  1. Cook the egg noodles according to package directions, omitting salt and fat. Drain. Set aside.

  2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil to pan, and swirl to coat. Add mushrooms; sauté 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and green onions; sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, lime juice, sesame oil, ketchup and chile paste, stirring well. Stir soy sauce mixture into mushroom mixture; bring to a boil.

  3. Add noodles to pan; toss to coat. Add eggs; cook 2 minutes or until eggs are set, tossing well. Remove from heat; stir in spinach.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

304 Calories
10g Fat
40g Carbs
14g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 304
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Protein 14g 28%
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 106mg 35%
Sodium 662mg 29%
Calcium 54mg 4%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

