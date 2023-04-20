Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with Rich Pan Sauce 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review To calibrate yourself to be a better cook, learn to use all of your senses throughout the process. For the richest sauce, use a stainless steel pan; the browned bits that stick to the bottom provide flavor. By Adam Hickman Adam Hickman Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tara Donne; Styling: Sarah Smart Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free High-Protein Low Carbohydrate Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided ⅜ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided 1 tablespoon grated onion 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose flour ¼ cup dry white wine ¾ cup unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson) 1 tablespoon butter ¼ teaspoon sugar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Let chicken stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Sprinkle chicken with 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a large stainless steel skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil; swirl to coat. Add chicken to pan, rounded side down; cook 5 minutes. Turn chicken over; reduce heat to medium, and cook 5 minutes or until done. Remove chicken from pan; let stand 5 minutes. Add remaining 1 teaspoon oil, onion and garlic to pan; sauté 1 minute. Add flour; sauté 30 seconds. Add wine to pan; cook 30 seconds or until liquid almost evaporates, stirring constantly. Stir in stock; bring to a boil, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 3 minutes or until reduced to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally. Remove pan from heat; stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper, remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, butter and sugar. Sprinkle with parsley. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 283 Calories 12g Fat 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 283 % Daily Value * Protein 37g 74% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 116mg 39% Sodium 428mg 19% Calcium 18mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved