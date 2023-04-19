Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes This Easy Salmon Seasoning Will Make You Crave Salmon Every Night of the Week Be the first to rate & review! This salmon seasoning uses common herbs and spices you may already have hanging around in your pantry. The flavors of dried mustard and dill complement fatty fish like salmon, but would also work well with cod or trout. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon dry mustard 1 teaspoon dried dill 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon celery seed 4 (5 ounce) skin-on salmon fillets 2 tablespoons canola oil Fresh dill fronds for garnish (optional) Directions Combine dry mustard, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and celery seed in a small bowl. Pat salmon dry with paper towels; rub all over with the spice mixture (about 1 teaspoon per fillet). Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering, about 1 minute. Add the salmon, skin-sides down; cook until the skin is crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a serving plate; garnish with dill fronds, if desired. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 277 Calories 17g Fat 2g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 277 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Protein 29g 58% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 78mg 26% Vitamin A 72IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 39mcg 10% Vitamin K 5mcg 4% Sodium 355mg 15% Calcium 31mg 2% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 50mg 12% Potassium 731mg 16% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 5mcg 208% Omega 3 4g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved