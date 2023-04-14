This Loaded Cauliflower Salad Is a Potluck All-Star

This loaded cauliflower recipe has all the fixings—Cheddar cheese, red onion and bacon along with chopped cauliflower, all held together with a tangy, creamy dressing. The cauliflower holds its color and crispness well, making this salad perfect for a picnic, potluck or barbecue.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

Published on April 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Loaded Cauliflower Salad
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 3 slices bacon

  • cup sour cream

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise

  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

  • teaspoon salt

  • 4 cups chopped cauliflower florets

  • ½ cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

  • ¼ cup finely chopped red onion

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon fat. Chop the bacon when cool enough to handle.

  2. Whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper, salt and the reserved bacon fat together in a large bowl. Add cauliflower, cheese, onion, parsley and the chopped bacon. Stir to coat with the dressing.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 194
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 7g 3%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Cholesterol 27mg 9%
Vitamin A 336IU 7%
Vitamin C 48mg 53%
Vitamin D 7IU 2%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 61mcg 15%
Vitamin K 71mcg 59%
Sodium 273mg 12%
Calcium 106mg 8%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 21mg 5%
Potassium 344mg 7%
Zinc 1mg 9%
Omega 3 1g

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

