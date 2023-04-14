Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cauliflower Recipes This Loaded Cauliflower Salad Is a Potluck All-Star Be the first to rate & review! This loaded cauliflower recipe has all the fixings—Cheddar cheese, red onion and bacon along with chopped cauliflower, all held together with a tangy, creamy dressing. The cauliflower holds its color and crispness well, making this salad perfect for a picnic, potluck or barbecue. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 slices bacon ⅓ cup sour cream ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 tablespoon lemon juice ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ⅛ teaspoon salt 4 cups chopped cauliflower florets ½ cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese ¼ cup finely chopped red onion ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley Directions Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon fat. Chop the bacon when cool enough to handle. Whisk sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, pepper, salt and the reserved bacon fat together in a large bowl. Add cauliflower, cheese, onion, parsley and the chopped bacon. Stir to coat with the dressing. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 194 Calories 17g Fat 7g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 194 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Vitamin A 336IU 7% Vitamin C 48mg 53% Vitamin D 7IU 2% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 61mcg 15% Vitamin K 71mcg 59% Sodium 273mg 12% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 21mg 5% Potassium 344mg 7% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved