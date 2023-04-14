Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Grain Recipes Healthy Quinoa Recipes Exactly How to Make Perfect Quinoa Be the first to rate & review! Rinsing removes this gluten-free pseudo-grain's natural coating, called saponin, which can make it taste bitter. (Quinoa is technically a seed.) Although most boxed quinoa is prerinsed, it doesn't hurt to give it an extra rinse at home. Allowing the quinoa to steam helps it absorb any remaining traces of liquid and plump up. By Jamie Vespa, M.S., RD Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup uncooked red quinoa 1 ¾ cups water ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Place quinoa in a fine wire-mesh strainer; rinse under running water 1 minute. Drain. Bring quinoa, 1 3/4 cups water, and salt to a boil in a saucepan over high. Cover and reduce heat to medium. Cook until liquid is mostly absorbed, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let steam, covered, 10 minutes. Drain any excess cooking liquid. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 156 Calories 3g Fat 27g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 156 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 1g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 3g 4% Sodium 122mg 5% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved