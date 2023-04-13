Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cabbage Recipes No Lie: Cabbage Steaks au Poivre Are Better Than Steak Be the first to rate & review! We gave steak au poivre a vegetarian spin by using tender cabbage in place of the steak. Crushed black pepper and the classic brandy-based sauce both seep into the folds of the sweet roasted cabbage, making every bite special. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 13, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 3/4-inch-thick slices green cabbage (from 1 medium head) 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided ½ teaspoon salt, divided 2 teaspoons peppercorns, roughly crushed ¼ cup minced onion 1 clove garlic, minced ½ teaspoon dried thyme 2 tablespoons brandy or cognac ¾ cup low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth ½ cup half-and-half Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Brush both sides of cabbage slices with 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Place on the prepared baking sheet, cover with foil and roast for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and flip the cabbage steaks. Sprinkle with crushed peppercorns; press to adhere. Roast, uncovered, until browned and tender, about 15 minutes more. Meanwhile, when the cabbage has 15 minutes left in the oven, make the sauce: Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and thyme; cook, stirring often, until beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add brandy (or cognac); cook, stirring, until almost evaporated, about 45 seconds. Add broth, half-and-half and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened and reduced to about 2/3 cup, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve the cabbage drizzled with the sauce. Equipment Parchment paper Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 216 Calories 14g Fat 15g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 216 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 7g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Vitamin A 353IU 7% Vitamin C 94mg 104% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 3mcg 1% Vitamin K 4mcg 3% Sodium 372mg 16% Calcium 135mg 10% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 3mg 1% Potassium 451mg 10% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved