Meet Your New Favorite Chicken Dinner: Crispy Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs

These savory-sweet chicken thighs come together quickly for the perfect weeknight meal. The sweet garlic-brown sauce is balanced with cider vinegar for a little tang. Watch it carefully as it cooks and pull it from the heat as soon as it's thickened to prevent burning.

Active Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 25 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free

Ingredients
2 teaspoons chili powder, divided
1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided
1 teaspoon dried oregano
¼ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon ground pepper, divided
4 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
Chopped cilantro and/or sliced scallions for garnish (optional)

Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F.

Combine 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon each cumin and oregano and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture under the chicken skin and all over the thighs.

Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, skin-side down; cook, undisturbed, until the skin is browned and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn over.

Remove 1 tablespoon of the chicken drippings to a medium skillet. Transfer the chicken to the oven; roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165°F, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the chicken drippings in the medium skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 45 seconds. Add broth, brown sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon each cumin and oregano and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat and cook, stirring, until thickened and reduced, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.

Serve the chicken drizzled with the sauce. Sprinkle with cilantro and/or scallions, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
392 Calories
28g Fat
9g Carbs
25g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 392
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 7g
Added Sugars 7g 14%
Protein 25g 50%
Total Fat 28g 36%
Saturated Fat 7g 35%
Cholesterol 142mg 47%
Vitamin A 520IU 10%
Vitamin C 1mg 1%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 9%
Folate 6mcg 2%
Vitamin K 6mcg 5%
Sodium 322mg 14%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 30mg 7%
Potassium 347mg 7%
Zinc 2mg 18%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%