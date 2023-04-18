Healthy Recipes Healthy Soup Recipes Immunity Soup 4.0 (1) Add your rating & review This easy soup is full of immunity-supporting foods: vitamin C–rich kale, zinc-containing chicken and chickpeas and antioxidant-packed garlic. Plus, the hot, steamy broth and a hint of pepper heat get your nose running—great for flushing out sinuses and potentially staving off an infection. It's a big pot of brothy soup that you can make ahead and enjoy for a couple of days; the flavor just gets better over time. You may be wary of the large amount of garlic, but keep in mind that it mellows considerably after being cooked. Though we love using bone-in chicken breasts here, you can also swap in 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken breast in a pinch (be aware that it will add more sodium)." By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 18, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg-Free Gluten-Free Healthy Immunity High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 ½ cups chopped onion 3 celery stalks, thinly sliced 2 large carrots, thinly sliced 1 pound presliced mushrooms 10 medium garlic cloves, minced 8 cups unsalted chicken stock (such as Swanson) 4 thyme sprigs 2 bay leaves 1 (15-oz.) can unsalted chickpeas, drained 2 pounds skinless, bone-in chicken breasts 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper 12 ounces curly kale, stems removed, leaves torn Directions Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, celery and carrots; cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Add mushrooms and garlic; cook, stirring often, 3 minutes. Stir in stock, thyme, bay leaves and chickpeas; bring to a simmer. Add chicken, salt and red pepper; cover and simmer until chicken is done, about 25 minutes. Remove chicken from Dutch oven; cool slightly. Shred meat with 2 forks; discard bones. Stir chicken and kale into soup; cover and simmer until kale is just tender, about 5 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs and bay leaves. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 253 Calories 7g Fat 22g Carbs 28g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 253 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 5g Protein 28g 56% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 54mg 18% Sodium 581mg 25% Calcium 116mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved