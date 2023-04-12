Bored of Hummus? Try This Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese

Be the first to rate & review!

Give this whipped cottage cheese recipe your own spin by making it with your favorite fresh herbs. You can use it as a dip with fresh veggies or as a sandwich spread.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Whipped Cottage Cheese
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 16-ounce container full-fat cottage cheese

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • ¼ cup finely chopped herbs, such as parsley, basil or dill, plus more for garnish

  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Directions

  1. Place cottage cheese in a food processor and process on High for 1 minute, scraping the sides of the bowl down once halfway through, until smooth and creamy. Add lemon juice, oil, herbs and pepper; pulse until well blended. Garnish with more herbs, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Equipment

Food processor

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

31 Calories
2g Fat
2g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 31
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 3g 6%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 3mg 1%
Vitamin A 79IU 2%
Vitamin C 2mg 2%
Folate 4mcg 1%
Vitamin K 16mcg 13%
Sodium 88mg 4%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Magnesium 3mg 1%
Potassium 43mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Says Her 3-Ingredient Whipped Brie Cheese is "Perfection" and Her "New Favorite App"
a photo of a hand holding an ice cream cone
A Protein-Packed 2-Ingredient Ice Cream Made with Cottage Cheese?? Yes, Really
Guacamole & Dippers
16 Gut-Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Copycat Joe and the Juice Tunacado Sandwich cut in half
Copycat Joe & the Juice's Tunacado Sandwich
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Healthy Homemade Nutella on a plate
Healthy Homemade Nutella
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Walnut Marzipan Cookies
Espresso Walnut Marzipan Cookies
1 hrs 55 mins
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
18 Creamy Dips That Are Sure to Score at Your Super Bowl Party
3757873.jpg
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
1 hrs
crudite vegetable wreath with ranch dip
20 Delicious Christmas Appetizers That Can Be Made Ahead of Time
Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter
17 Easy Appetizer Recipes in 20 Minutes 
a recipe photo of the Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes stacked on top of each other
Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes
3 hrs
Veggie & Hummus Sandwich
Healthy Lunch Ideas for Weight Loss
Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce
25 mins
Mediterranean Appetizer Board
Mediterranean Appetizer Board
1 hrs 40 mins
Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip
21 Delicious Dips for Your Next Tailgate
Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
Vegetable Sandwich with Lemon-Shallot Herb Sauce
20 mins