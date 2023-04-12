Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Dairy Recipes Healthy Cheese Recipes Healthy Cottage Cheese Recipes Bored of Hummus? Try This Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese Be the first to rate & review! Give this whipped cottage cheese recipe your own spin by making it with your favorite fresh herbs. You can use it as a dip with fresh veggies or as a sandwich spread. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 16 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 16-ounce container full-fat cottage cheese 2 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil ¼ cup finely chopped herbs, such as parsley, basil or dill, plus more for garnish ¼ teaspoon ground pepper Directions Place cottage cheese in a food processor and process on High for 1 minute, scraping the sides of the bowl down once halfway through, until smooth and creamy. Add lemon juice, oil, herbs and pepper; pulse until well blended. Garnish with more herbs, if desired. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Equipment Food processor Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 31 Calories 2g Fat 2g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 31 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Total Sugars 1g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 3mg 1% Vitamin A 79IU 2% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Folate 4mcg 1% Vitamin K 16mcg 13% Sodium 88mg 4% Calcium 33mg 3% Magnesium 3mg 1% Potassium 43mg 1% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved