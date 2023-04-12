How to Make Homemade Oat Milk

The combination of dates and vanilla gives this homemade oat milk a sweet aroma. The texture is smooth, and the mellow flavor will complement everything from cereal to coffee. Be sure to not over-blend or press on the solids while straining; any of these factors can make the oat milk slimy.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

Published on April 12, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Homemade Oat Milk being poured into a glass
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ cups cold water

  • ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

  • 1 large pitted Medjool date

  • ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

  • teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Place water, oats, date, vanilla, cinnamon (if using) and salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 1 minute.

  2. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a large bowl; let stand until drained, letting the liquid run through on its own and being careful not to push it through, about 30 minutes. Discard the solids (about 3 tablespoons).

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 5 days. Separation is normal; shake well before using.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

65 Calories
1g Fat
13g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 65
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 13g 5%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 1g 1%
Vitamin A 9IU 0%
Folate 1mcg 0%
Sodium 79mg 3%
Calcium 15mg 1%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 20mg 5%
Potassium 84mg 2%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

