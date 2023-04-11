Raspberry Iced Tea

Be the first to rate & review!

This raspberry iced tea is a refreshing drink for summertime when raspberries are at their peak. Raspberries bring a bright vibrant pink color and tart flavor that complements black tea perfectly. Add a touch of honey or agave syrup if you prefer it a little sweet.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Active Time:
45 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 7 cups water, divided

  • 6 black tea bags

  • 3 cups fresh raspberries, plus more for garnish

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

  • Ice cubes

  • Lemon slices for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Place 4 cups water in a medium saucepan over high heat; bring to a boil, uncovered. Remove from heat. Add tea bags and steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags, lightly pressing the liquid out of the bags; discard the tea bags. Let the tea cool at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, combine raspberries and the remaining 3 cups water in the saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat; use a fork to smash any remaining whole raspberries. (Alternatively, process with an immersion blender to process until the raspberries are pureed, about 30 seconds.) Pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids.

  3. Transfer the cooled tea to a pitcher; stir in the raspberry liquid and lemon juice. Refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

  4. To serve, fill 8 (16-ounce) glasses with ice and add about 3/4 cup tea to each. Garnish with lemon slices and additional raspberries, if desired.

    a recipe photo of the Raspberry Iced Tea poured in a glass and a pitcher full of the Raspberry Iced Tea
    Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

25 Calories
6g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 25
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 6g 2%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 2g
Protein 1g 2%
Vitamin C 14mg 16%
Folate 11mcg 3%
Vitamin K 4mcg 3%
Sodium 7mg 0%
Calcium 18mg 1%
Magnesium 13mg 3%
Potassium 94mg 2%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of Sorrel Spritz Mocktail
Sorrel Spritz Mocktail
13 hrs
a recipe photo of the Instant Pot Cashew Yogurt
Instant-Pot Cashew Yogurt
20 hrs 40 mins
Tea-Leaf Salad
Tea-Leaf Salad
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Frozen Lemon Ginger Shots with one popped out of an ice try and in a mug, getting hot water poured over it
Frozen Lemon-Ginger-Turmeric Shots
1 hrs 10 mins
a recipe photo of the Mini air fryer cheesecakes
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
1 hrs 25 mins
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry
5 hrs
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
4 hrs 45 mins
a recipe photo of the Spicy Pineapple Ginger Mocktail
Spicy Pineapple-Ginger Mocktail
10 mins
cranberry coconut trifle
Cranberry Coconut Trifle
6 hrs
a recipe photo of the Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tamarind Glaze
Oven-Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tamarind Glaze
1 hrs 15 mins
Instant Pot Yogurt
Instant-Pot Yogurt
16 hrs 40 mins
6482743.jpg
Warm Honey Green Tea
15 mins
Tacoway Pine Drink
Pine Drink
4 hrs 10 mins
Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines' Recipe for Watermelon-Mint Lemonade Sounds So Refreshing
5301752.jpg
Magical Color-Changing Margaritas
4 hrs 15 mins
Strawberry Gin Spritzer
Strawberry Gin Spritzer
35 mins