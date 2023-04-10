Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes Quench Your Thirst with This Hydrating Grapefruit Soda Be the first to rate & review! This refreshing grapefruit soda is the perfect thirst quencher on a hot day. Red grapefruit juice gives this drink its vibrant color, but any kind of grapefruit juice will do the trick. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup fresh Ruby Red grapefruit juice 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 2 teaspoons agave syrup ½ cup sparkling water Grapefruit peel for garnish (optional) Directions Stir grapefruit juice, lemon juice and agave together in a tall glass. Add ice halfway up the glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with grapefruit peel, if desired. Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 70 Calories 17g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 70 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 17g 6% Total Sugars 10g Added Sugars 9g 18% Vitamin A 294IU 6% Vitamin C 32mg 36% Folate 13mcg 3% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 6mg 0% Calcium 26mg 2% Magnesium 9mg 2% Potassium 116mg 2% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved