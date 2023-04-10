Quench Your Thirst with This Hydrating Grapefruit Soda

Be the first to rate & review!

This refreshing grapefruit soda is the perfect thirst quencher on a hot day. Red grapefruit juice gives this drink its vibrant color, but any kind of grapefruit juice will do the trick.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup fresh Ruby Red grapefruit juice

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons agave syrup

  • ½ cup sparkling water

  • Grapefruit peel for garnish (optional)

Directions

  1. Stir grapefruit juice, lemon juice and agave together in a tall glass. Add ice halfway up the glass. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with grapefruit peel, if desired.

    a recipe photo of the Grapefruit Soda
    Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

70 Calories
17g Carbs
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 1
Calories 70
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 17g 6%
Total Sugars 10g
Added Sugars 9g 18%
Vitamin A 294IU 6%
Vitamin C 32mg 36%
Folate 13mcg 3%
Vitamin K 3mcg 3%
Sodium 6mg 0%
Calcium 26mg 2%
Magnesium 9mg 2%
Potassium 116mg 2%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Blackberry Smoothie
30-Day Smoothie Plan for Weight Loss
moscow mule cocktail in copper mugs with lime wedges
17 Vodka Cocktails Because It's Five O'Clock Somewhere
Ginger-Beet Juice
25 Valentine's Day Drinks That Are Festive and Flavorful
Buddha's Hand Gimlet-Tini
The 7 Lowest-Calorie Alcoholic Drinks
Blood Orange, Gin & Prosecco Cocktail
15 Easy and Festive 5-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes
a woman drinking from a bottle of water while exercising
Does Drinking Water Help You Lose Weight?
Color-Changing Lemonade Slushies
14 Summer Mocktails To Keep You Hydrated for Mocktail Summer
5515609.jpg
11 Easy Homemade Lemonade Recipes
a collage of a person drinking from a bottle of water with a water background
Staying Hydrated May Help You Live a Longer and Healthier Life, a New Study Suggests
a recipe photo of the Frozen Lemon Ginger Shots with one popped out of an ice try and in a mug, getting hot water poured over it
Frozen Lemon-Ginger-Turmeric Shots
1 hrs 10 mins
a diptych of cocktails with a orange, herb, and cranberry garnish on the left and a storefront of a Trader Joe's on the right
7 Cocktail Supplies You Should Buy at Trader Joe's, According to an Expert
102664927_960px_0.jpg
Is Drinking Soda Bad for Weight Loss?
Hot Butterbeer Cocktail
13 Cozy Cocktails for Winter
2 Dirty Shirleys
18 Fruity Summer Cocktails to Make This Weekend
no-sugar-added spicy mango margarita
10 Lower-Sugar Margaritas to Cool You Down This Summer
Large-Batch Honey Buzz Cocktail
15 Easy Big Batch Fall Cocktails for a Festive Friendsgiving