Our Beans on Toast Is an Anti-Inflammatory Twist on a Classic British Breakfast This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side. By Amanda Holstein Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free High Fiber Nut-Free Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 3 cups thinly sliced cremini mushrooms 1 ½ tablespoons lower-sodium Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons tomato paste ¾ teaspoon chili powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 (13.7-ounce) can baked beans in tomato sauce (such as Heinz) 4 multigrain bread slices, toasted 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add Worcestershire, tomato paste, chili powder and salt; stir until well incorporated. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are golden brown, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low and add beans; cook, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly heated, 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon 1/2 cup of the bean mixture onto each slice of toast and sprinkle with parsley. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 183 Calories 4g Fat 28g Carbs 5g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 183 Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 8mg 3% Vitamin A 193IU 4% Vitamin C 3mg 3% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Folate 30mcg 8% Vitamin K 16mcg 13% Sodium 517mg 22% Calcium 69mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 26mg 6% Potassium 260mg 6% Zinc 1mg 9%