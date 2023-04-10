Our Beans on Toast Is an Anti-Inflammatory Twist on a Classic British Breakfast

Be the first to rate & review!

This beans on toast recipe is inspired by the traditional breakfast in the U.K., where toast is slathered in saucy baked beans. Here we add mushrooms, which add texture and enhance the savory flavor of the dish. Mushrooms are packed with selenium, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients, like the fiber in multigrain bread and the capsaicin in chili powder, add even more anti-inflammatory power. Use the multigrain bread to sop up the sauce. Serve with a scrambled or fried egg on the side.

By Amanda Holstein
Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free High Fiber Nut-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 3 cups thinly sliced cremini mushrooms

  • 1 ½ tablespoons lower-sodium Worcestershire sauce

  • 2 teaspoons tomato paste

  • ¾ teaspoon chili powder

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 (13.7-ounce) can baked beans in tomato sauce (such as Heinz)

  • 4 multigrain bread slices, toasted

  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes.

  2. Reduce heat to medium; add Worcestershire, tomato paste, chili powder and salt; stir until well incorporated. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are golden brown, about 5 minutes.

  3. Reduce heat to low and add beans; cook, stirring occasionally, until thoroughly heated, 3 to 5 minutes.

  4. Spoon 1/2 cup of the bean mixture onto each slice of toast and sprinkle with parsley.

    a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
    Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

183 Calories
4g Fat
28g Carbs
5g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 183
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 28g 10%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 8g
Added Sugars 3g 6%
Protein 5g 10%
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Cholesterol 8mg 3%
Vitamin A 193IU 4%
Vitamin C 3mg 3%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Folate 30mcg 8%
Vitamin K 16mcg 13%
Sodium 517mg 22%
Calcium 69mg 5%
Iron 2mg 11%
Magnesium 26mg 6%
Potassium 260mg 6%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Thai Green Curry Soup
Thai Green Curry-Inspired Vegetable Soup
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Overnight Steel-Cut Oats served in jars
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the French Onion soup
French Onion Soup
1 hrs 30 mins
a recipe photo of the Copycat Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip served with vegetables and potato chips
Copycat Trader Joe's Caramelized Onion Dip
2 hrs
a recipe photo of the Braised Green Cabbage served in a bowl
Braised Green Cabbage
50 mins
Red Red in a bowl
Red Red
1 hrs 30 mins
breakfast chocolate coconut banana split
22 High-Protein Breakfasts That Aren't Eggs
a recipe photo of the Chocolate Babka
Chocolate Rye Babka
4 hrs 10 mins
a recipe photo of the Braised Red Cabbage
Braised Red Cabbage
1 hrs
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Quesadilla
Mushroom Quesadillas
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Black Bean Enchiladas in a casserole dish
Black Bean & Mushroom Enchilada Casserole
55 mins
a recipe photo of the Mushroom Risotto served in a bowl
Mushroom Risotto
45 mins
a recipe photo of the Brussels Sprout & Farro Soup with Bacon
Brussels Sprout & Farro Soup with Bacon
45 mins
5544320.jpg
The Best Foods to Eat to Fight Inflammation
a recipe photo of the Sri Lankan Curried Pumpkin Soup served in a bowl
Curried Pumpkin Soup with Tamarind Onions
50 mins
a recipe photo of Menemen Turkish Eggs
Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes)
25 mins