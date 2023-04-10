Roasted Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges Are the Tastiest Way to Eat More Vegetables

Garlic butter seeps into the folds of tender-crisp green cabbage wedges for a savory side that pairs well with everything from seafood to steak. Drizzle on an extra splash of vinegar after roasting if you prefer a little more tang.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Garlic-Butter Cabbage Wedges on a sheet pan
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

  • 2 large cloves garlic, grated

  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, plus more for serving

  • ¾ teaspoon salt

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper, plus more for garnish

  • 1 large head green cabbage

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.

  2. Combine butter, garlic, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Cut cabbage into 8 (1 1/4-inch) wedges, leaving core intact. Arrange the wedges on a large rimmed baking sheet and brush both sides with the butter mixture.

  3. Roast until the edges are browned, about 15 minutes. Flip and continue roasting until the cabbage is tender, 10 to 15 minutes more. Garnish with pepper and drizzle with vinegar, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

92 Calories
6g Fat
8g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 92
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 8g 3%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Vitamin A 178IU 4%
Vitamin C 66mg 73%
Vitamin K 1mcg 1%
Sodium 250mg 11%
Calcium 67mg 5%
Iron 1mg 6%
Magnesium 1mg 0%
Potassium 305mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

