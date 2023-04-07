Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Sandwich Recipes Steak Sandwiches Be the first to rate & review! This steak sandwich features savory skirt steak paired with earthy mushrooms and peppery arugula. The bread is slathered with a horseradish-mustard spread with creamy spreadable cheese at its base to pull everything together. By Ali Ramee Ali Ramee Instagram Website Ali Ramee is a recipe developer and food stylist for Dotdash Meredith. A College of Charleston graduate with a communications major, Ali began her culinary career in the kitchens of chef Hugh Acheson in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. After an internship with America's Test Kitchen in Boston, Ali moved to San Francisco to continue her culinary education in some of the top tier restaurants in the city, like Flour & Water and Petit Crenn. Published on April 7, 2023 Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 1 pound skirt steak 1 ½ teaspoons ground pepper ½ teaspoon salt, divided 2 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil, divided 1 cup sliced yellow onion 8 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms ½ cup nonfat plain yogurt ¼ cup light garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese (such as Boursin) 1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish 2 (12-inch) whole-grain hoagie or Italian rolls 2 cups baby arugula Directions Season steak all over with pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cut the steak into 2 or 3 pieces to fit in a single layer in a large cast-iron skillet. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add the steak, in batches if necessary to prevent overcrowding; cook, undisturbed, until charred and well browned on bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until a thermometer inserted in the thickest portion registers 125° to 130°F for medium, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain. Do not wipe the pan. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, mushrooms and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and charred, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk yogurt, cheese, mustard and horseradish together in a medium bowl until combined. Split rolls in half horizontally and tear out some of the inner bread to create a 1/2-inch-deep cavity inside each roll. Spread the cheese mixture evenly on the cut sides of each roll. Place 1 cup arugula on the bottom of each roll; top each with 2/3 cup vegetable mixture, about 7 ounces sliced steak and the roll tops. Cut each roll in half. Serve immediately. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 501 Calories 22g Fat 42g Carbs 35g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 501 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 10g Protein 35g 70% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 82mg 27% Vitamin A 667IU 13% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin D 17IU 4% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 44mcg 11% Vitamin K 6mcg 5% Sodium 899mg 39% Calcium 168mg 13% Iron 5mg 28% Magnesium 87mg 21% Potassium 831mg 18% Zinc 7mg 64% Vitamin B12 4mcg 167% Omega 3 1g * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)