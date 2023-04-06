Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

By
Carolyn Casner
Carolyn Casner

Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website.

Published on April 6, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken Mushroom and Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst
Active Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 6 ounces whole-wheat pasta, such as rotini or elbows

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 1 small onion, chopped

  • 8 ounces white mushrooms, halved if large, sliced

  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

  • 1 ½ cups whole milk

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

  • 2 cups chopped or shredded cooked chicken

  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

  3. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl.

  4. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Sprinkle in flour; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Gradually add milk and mustard; cook, whisking constantly until the sauce thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 1/2 cup Parmesan and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the pasta, chicken, spinach and the mushroom mixture. Stir until well coated. Smooth the top and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.

  5. Bake until bubbling, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

337 Calories
14g Fat
34g Carbs
20g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 337
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 34g 12%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 20g 40%
Total Fat 14g 18%
Saturated Fat 4g 20%
Cholesterol 36mg 12%
Vitamin A 5746IU 115%
Vitamin C 5mg 6%
Vitamin D 37IU 9%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 106mcg 27%
Vitamin K 177mcg 148%
Sodium 479mg 21%
Calcium 236mg 18%
Iron 3mg 17%
Magnesium 100mg 24%
Potassium 542mg 12%
Zinc 2mg 18%
Vitamin B12 1mcg 42%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

