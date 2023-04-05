Healthy Mealtime Recipes Healthy Breakfast & Brunch Recipes Healthy Cereal Recipes Healthy Granola & Muesli Recipes Bircher Muesli Be the first to rate & review! Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor. By Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield Amanda Stanfield is a Test Kitchen assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University. After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthfully. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 15 mins Chill Time: 8 hrs Total Time: 8 hrs 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Heart Healthy High Fiber Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats 1 ½ cups unsweetened almond milk 1 ¼ cups whole-milk plain yogurt 1 medium Fuji apple, unpeeled, cored and grated (1 cup) ¼ cup chia seeds 4 dried figs, chopped 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 ½ cups mixed fresh berries (such as blueberries, blackberries and strawberries) ¼ cup slivered almonds Honey for serving (optional) Directions Stir oats, almond milk, yogurt, apple, chia seeds, figs, lemon juice and cinnamon together in a large bowl until well blended. Portion 1 cup of the mixture into each of 4 (16-ounce) containers, and cover each with a tight-fitting lid or plastic wrap. Refrigerate until the oats soften, at least 8 hours or up to 5 days. To serve, top with berries and almonds. Drizzle with honey, if desired. To make ahead Prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Top with berries and almonds just before serving. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 375 Calories 15g Fat 54g Carbs 13g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 375 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 15g 54% Total Sugars 20g Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 10mg 3% Vitamin A 790IU 16% Vitamin C 15mg 17% Vitamin D 38IU 10% Vitamin E 6mg 40% Vitamin K 10mcg 8% Sodium 163mg 7% Calcium 418mg 32% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 66mg 16% Potassium 379mg 8% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 1mcg 42% Omega 3 3g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved