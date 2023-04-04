Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Potato Recipes Crispy Smashed Potatoes with Feta & Dill Be the first to rate & review! Smashing cooked potatoes then roasting them in the oven increases the surface area, giving you plenty of golden-brown crispy crust. We garnish these smashed potatoes with feta cheese, dill and a little lemon zest for a delicious, bright flavor profile. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound baby Yukon Gold potatoes 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon garlic powder 2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese 1 tablespoon snipped fresh dill 1 teaspoon lemon zest Directions Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450°F. Place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Drizzle 1 tablespoon oil on a large rimmed baking sheet. Add the potatoes. Coat the bottom of a sturdy glass with cooking spray and use it to smash each potato. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Roast the potatoes, flipping halfway, until crispy, 18 to 20 minutes. Combine feta, dill and lemon zest in a small bowl; sprinkle the mixture over the hot potatoes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 168 Calories 8g Fat 22g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 168 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 1g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Vitamin A 34IU 1% Vitamin C 9mg 10% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 12mcg 3% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 194mg 8% Calcium 34mg 3% Magnesium 23mg 5% Potassium 359mg 8% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved